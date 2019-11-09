LeBron James slams NCAA over investigation into Ohio State star Chase Young

LeBron James isn’t happy with the decision to investigate Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, and he let the NCAA hear it on social media on Saturday.

Young was held out of No. 3 Ohio State’s 73-14 win against Maryland on Saturday while his school investigates “a possible NCAA issue from 2018.” The “issue” in question is believed to be a loan Young received from a family friend to help his girlfriend fly out to Southern California to watch him play in the Rose Bowl. He repaid the loan soon after.

James, an Ohio native and big Buckeyes fan, sounded off about the NCAA for its move against Young on Saturday in a series of tweets — joining the countless others who aren’t happy with the organization.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

🤔🤦🏾‍♂️ See what I’m saying now! They don’t care about them kids at all. Only about how they can make them 💰 💴 💵 https://t.co/EwBmHdK3YB — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 9, 2019

The fact Chase Young even had to borrow money from a family member just so his girlfriend could come see him play in one of the biggest games of his life(🌹 Bowl) should tell you all you need to know. And since y’all always wanna know more he paid it back to his family member. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 9, 2019

James’ stance against the NCAA is nothing new. He’s been an extremely vocal critic in recent years, especially in the pay-for-play debate. And, given the widespread backlash to the investigation against Young, it’s not surprising James weighed in.

Story continues

No suspension has been handed down and the investigation is ongoing. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit reported that he expected a four-game suspension would come down, though Ohio State refuted that report on Saturday — saying it has no idea what, if any, suspension will hold.

The decision, whatever it ends up being, will undoubtedly have significant implications for both the Buckeyes’ postseason goals and for Young, the potential No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft.

Amid an investigation into Ohio State star Chase Young over a potential violation, LeBron James took aim at the NCAA on social media. (AP/Tony Gutierrez)

More from Yahoo Sports: