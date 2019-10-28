Report: Adidas working on buyout of $25 million John Wall deal amid injuries

Less than two years into a five-year deal, John Wall and Adidas are reportedly working to end their endorsement deal early. (AP/Alex Brandon)

With John Wall still sidelined due to injury, one shoe giant is apparently ready to pull the plug.

The Washington Wizards star and Adidas are reportedly engaged in buyout negotiations to end his five-year shoe and apparel endorsement deal after less than two years, according to ESPN.

Wall first signed the deal, which was reportedly worth nearly $25 million, in January 2018. He hasn’t played much since inking the deal, however, dealing with a multitude of injuries — including a left Achilles injury he suffered in February after slipping in his home.

Wall — who agreed to a massive four-year, $170 million extension in 2017 — has only played in 74 games over the past two seasons, and is unlikely to see the floor at all this year while recovering from the Achilles injury.

The 29-year-old started his NBA career with Reebok, though signed a two-year deal with Adidas and launched a pair of signature shoes between 2013 and 2015. He failed to reach a deal with Adidas in 2015, however, and played without a deal until he reached the five-year deal with the company in 2018.

While it’s not clear exactly when Wall will finally be healthy and see the court again, it sounds like he will be repping a new brand when he finally does make his long-awaited return in Washington.

