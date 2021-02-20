NBA: Joel Embiid scores career-high 50 points in 76ers' win over Bulls; Nuggets beat Cavaliers

Philadelphia: All-Star Joel Embiid scored a career-high 50 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 112-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Embiid added 17 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in a dominating performance at both ends.

Tobias Harris had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers. They played without Ben Simmons (illness) for the second straight gamem and clinched coaching duties for Doc Rivers at the All-Star Game.

Zach LaVine scored 30 points for the Bulls.

With the 76ers clinging to a 107-103 lead, Embiid blocked LaVine's driving attempt with 1:02 remaining, then hit a 17-foot baseline jumper with 41 seconds left. When the Bulls called timeout, Embiid jogged to center court and put both hands up as if requesting cheers from the empty seats while the speakers played artificial "M-V-P!" "M-V-P!" chants.

Denver Nuggets 120 " 103 Cleveland Cavaliers

Jamal Murray scored a career-high 50 points, All-Star starter Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and Denver adjusted to a schedule change by handing Cleveland their ninth straight loss in a matchup hastily arranged by the NBA due to COVID-19.

Murray hardly missed, making 21 of 25 shots, including 8 of 10 3-pointers. He didn't attempt a free throw. According to Elias Sports Bureau, he's the first player in league history to score 50 or more points without shooting a free throw.

With the Cavs still hanging around in the fourth, Murray made three 3-pointers in 1:05 to push Denver's lead to 21. He scored 20 points in the final quarter before being replaced with 2:23 left.

Jokic, on his 26th birthday, had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season. Collin Sexton scored 23 points, and Jarrett Allen had 20 for Cleveland.

Los Angeles Clippers 116 " 112 Utah Jazz

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points, Lou Williams had 19 and Los Angeles ended Utah's winning streak at nine games.

Story continues

The Clippers avenged an 18-point loss to Utah two nights earlier, when starters Leonard, Paul George and Nicolas Batum were sidelined. George had 15 points in his return from a toe injury.

Donovan Mitchell scored 29 of his 35 points in the second half for the NBA-leading Jazz. They lost for the second time in 22 games.

Phoenix Suns >132 " 114 New Orleans Pelicans

Chris Paul had 15 points and a season-high 19 assists, spearheading an 11-point, fourth-quarter comeback in Phoenix's victory over New Orleans.

Paul, who rose to stardom with New Orleans after being drafted fourth overall in 2005, appeared to be gesturing that he owned the arena after hitting a step-back 3 that gave Phoenix a 118-107 lead with less than five minutes to go. The Suns outscored the Pelicans 41-12 in the final quarter.

Paul's decisive 3, his third of the game, was one of 22 the Suns hit from deep on 39 attempts (56.4%). Jae Crowder hit six 3s on his way to 20 points, and Frank Kaminsky made five 3s for the bulk of his 17 points. Devin Booker scored 23 points to help the Suns rebound from a tough home loss to Brooklyn to win for the 10th time in 12 games.

Brandon Ingram scored 25 points for the Pelicans, and Zion Williamson added 23. They've lost five of six.

Orlando Magic 124 " 120 Golden State Warriors

Nikola Vucevic had 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his third career triple-double and Orlando overcame a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Golden State.

Vucevic made two free throws with 16 seconds left to put Orlando ahead 123-120 after Warriors star Stephen Curry hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute.

Curry missed an off-balance 3-pointer from 27 feet with five seconds left that could have tied it. He finished with 29 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. Golden State was trying to win three straight games for the first time this season, but failed to get past two in a row for the seventh time.

Evan Fournier scored a season-high 28 points for Orlando, and Terrence Ross had 24 points and four 3-pointers. Kelly Oubre Jr added 26 points for Golden State.

Milwaukee Bucks 98 " 85 Oklahoma City Thunder

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, a season-high 19 rebounds and eight assists, and Milwaukee beat Oklahoma City to snap a five-game skid.

The Bucks avoided their first six-game losing streak since March 12-22, 2015. They hadn't lost five straight since 25 January to 3 February in 2017.

Khris Middleton added 20 points for the Bucks. Lu Dort had 17 for the Thunder.

Boston Celtics 121 " 109 Atlanta Hawks

Kemba Walker scored a season-high 28 points and Boston held off Atlanta.

Jayson Tatum added 25 points and eight rebounds, and Jaylen Brown and Tristan Thompson each finished with 17 points to help Boston take the second of back-to-back meetings between the teams. The Hawks won the first meeting Wednesday night.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 31 points. Atlanta have lost five of six.

Memphis Grizzlies 109 " 95 Detroit Pistons

Ja Morant scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half, Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points and 15 rebounds and Memphis rallied to beat Detroit.

Kyle Anderson added 16 for Memphis. Jerami Grant and Delon Wright led the Pistons with 16 points each.

Toronto Raptors 86 " 81 Minnesota Timberwolves

Norman Powell scored a season-high 31 points and Toronto closed with an 11-0 run to beat Minnesota for their third straight victory.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Also See: NBA: Durant forced to leave as Nets lose to Raptors; Tatum helps Celtics beat Clippers

NBA: Bucks beat Nuggets in Giannis Antetokounmpo-Nikola Jokic showdown; Dejounte Murray helps Spurs edge Warriors

NBA: LeBron James' triple double helps Lakers claw their way to victory over Nuggets; Trail Blazers shock 76ers

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.