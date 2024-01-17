NBA insider says ‘zero chance’ Zach LaVine gets traded to Lakers

Ever since the Chicago Bulls’ ugly start to the season, they have been one of the top teams being brought up in trade rumors. Their roster has a lot of solid veterans at the top of the roster who could be valuable to other teams. DeMar DeRozan is in the final year of his deal, and Nikola Vucevic was just re-signed but might not have a long-term home in Chicago.

That said, by far the most popular name being thrown around is Zach LaVine, as reports of the Bulls’ potential interest in moving him have been popping up for months.

Multiple teams have been brought up as potential destinations, such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Sacramento Kings. However, according to one NBA insider, one of those destinations isn’t likely to land LaVine.

During a recent edition of “The Hoop Collective,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said LaVine isn’t going to end up with the Lakers. (H/t Matt Peralta of Lakers Nation)

“I think there is a zero percent chance of the Lakers trading for Zach LaVine,” Windhorst said. “Zero. Zero.”

LaVine has been linked to the Lakers multiple times as a potential trade target, and the fit would make sense, especially with how poorly their season has been going thus far.

So far this year, LaVine is averaging 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 45.3% from the field and 34.9% from behind the three-point line.

Chicago is playing well right now, and while the destination may not be Los Angeles, it’s looking more and more like LaVine won’t be on the Bulls past the trade deadline.

