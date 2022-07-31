NBA legend Bill Russell, who won 11 NBA titles with the Boston Celtics, dies at 88

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Spain and Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY Sports
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Wilt Chamberlain
    Wilt Chamberlain
    American basketball and volleyball player (1936-1999)
  • Bob Cousy
    Bob Cousy
    American basketball player and coach

Bill Russell, the ultimate NBA champion, one of basketball’s greatest players, a consummate teammate and a voice for social justice who was the soul of the Boston Celtics dynasty of the 1950s and ’60s, died on Sunday. He was 88.

On the basketball court, William Felton Russell cared about one thing: winning. And he did whatever necessary to accomplish that, from scoring to rebounding to passing to defending.

Russell won better than anyone. He had 11 championships with the Celtics, including eight consecutive titles. There was not a Finals MVP until 1969. Today, the Finals MVP award is named after him.

“I played a team game and the only important statistic was who won the game,” Russell said in 2014 at the unveiling of his statue at Boston’s City Hall. “So, I would always thank my teammates for letting me help them be champions. There are some things I’m proud of. For instance, I never once led the Celtics in scoring. I heard guys on other teams say, you ought to lead your team in scoring. So I’d look at where their team was.

Celtics legendary center Bill Russell won 11 NBA titles in Boston.
Celtics legendary center Bill Russell won 11 NBA titles in Boston.

“When you’re playing a team game, the only important statistic is the final score. Some nights, I’d have four points, but if we won the game it wouldn’t matter.”

His death was announced on his Twitter account, saying he "passed away peacefully today at age 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side."

SOCIAL MEDIA: Basketball world reacts to the death of Celtics great, Bill Russell

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

“Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "The countless accolades that he earned for his storied career with the Boston Celtics – including a record 11 championships and five MVP awards – only begin to tell the story of Bill’s immense impact on our league and broader society.

"Bill was the ultimate winner and consummate teammate, and his influence on the NBA will be felt forever."

Russell's drive for success is what turned the Celtics into a dynasty from 1957-69. The team had been close for five seasons as point guard Bob Cousy was leading the league in assists and a fast-paced style of play. But it was the addition of Russell that turned them into champions.

At 6-feet-9, thin and agile, Russell made defense and rebounding his focus with the Celtics. When he blocked a shot or got a defensive rebound, he immediately sent a pass out to Cousy to start a break that led to easy buckets. Boston developed and perfected this style because of Russell's dominance inside.

"To me, one of the most beautiful things to see is a group of men coordinating their efforts toward a common goal, alternately subordinating and asserting themselves to achieve real teamwork in action," Russell wrote when he retired. "I tried to do that, we all tried to do that, on the Celtics. I think we succeeded."

Russell changed the way teams thought about defending. He could leave his man and pick up a driving offensive player, or he could come across the lane to block shots. He was so good that his Celtics teammates became more aggressive on the outside because they knew they had him in the middle.

"When I started playing, (coach Red Auerbach) said he didn't know what I was doing because he had never seen anything like that," Russell told USA TODAY. "I went against everything. I started defense to offense. Everybody else was (the opposite), including him. He saw things I did and, after he understood them, made it part of his system. We were learning from each other."

Russell averaged 15.1 points and 22.5 rebounds per game for his career. He was remembered for winning most of the head-to-head battles with fellow big man Wilt Chamberlain in the 1960s. While Chamberlain always put up better numbers, Russell's team usually prevailed. Russell and the Celtics beat Chamberlain's Philadelphia Warriors in the playoffs in 1960 and 1962, the San Francisco Warriors in the Finals in 1964, the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs in 1965, 1966 and 1968 and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals in 1969. Chamberlain's only playoff win against Russell was in 1967 with the 76ers.

When Auerbach retired after the 1966 season, Russell became the first black man to coach an NBA team and to coach in one of the major sports leagues. He coached three seasons, had a record of 162-83 and won two championships.

Russell was one of the few athletes who spoke out against racism during the 1950s and 60s. He and his teammates didn't play in an exhibition game in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1961 when they were refused service at a local diner. He participated in the March on Washington in August 1963, when Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his famous "I Have a Dream" speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial. He was a part of the Black Power movement and, alongside other prominent athletes of the time, supported Muhammad Ali's refusal to be drafted in 1967.

He always had an icy relationship with the city of Boston, calling it a "flea market of racism" after vandals broke into his house in the late 1960s, and he refused to show up for a ceremony when his jersey was retired in 1972. There was a reconciliation in the early 2000s and the city erected a statue to him in 2013 at City Hall Plaza.

Russell is one of four NBA players who has won an NBA championship, an NCAA championship and an Olympic gold medal. He won two college championships at the University of San Francisco (1955 and '56) and the gold medal in Melbourne, Australia, in 1956.

He was named the NBA's most valuable player five times and was a 12-time All-Star.

"There are two types of superstars," Don Nelson, Russell's teammate on the Celtics once said. "One makes himself look good at the expense of the other guys on the floor. But there's another type who makes the players around him look better than they are, and that's the type Russell was."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bill Russell, NBA legend and Boston Celtics great, dies at 88

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Celtics great Bill Russell, 11-time NBA champion, dead at 88

    Russell, who was also outspoken on racial issues, passed away peacefully with his wife Jeannine by his side, according to a statement posted on his Twitter account that did not state a cause of death. "Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. Russell became a superstar in the 1950s and '60s not with flashy scoring plays but through dominating rebounding and intense defensive play that reshaped the game.

  • Bill Russell Dies: Basketball Hall Of Famer And Boston Celtics Great Was 88

    Bill Russell, whom some consider the greatest NBA player of all-time thanks to his 11 NBA titles and five MVP’s, died today at age 88. One of the greatest defensive players in league history, William Felton Russell had 12 All-Star appearances and an Olympic gold medal in 1956. In 30 elimination games at the college, […]

  • Jennifer Lopez Returns to the Stage in First Post-Wedding Performance

    The pop star headlined the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala in Capri, Italy, wearing an extravagant look involving animal print, mesh, and tons of crystals.

  • 'I would die': People with disabilities say abortion bans could have fatal consequences

    A lack of abortion access adds to the list of reproductive rights that have been taken away from people with disabilities, which could be deadly, advocates say.

  • Bill Russell, legendary Celtics center and NBA coach, dead at 88

    Bill Russell, professional basketball's first Black superstar who reinvented the center position with the 1950s and '60s Boston Celtics, has died.

  • Jennifer Lopez Returns to the Stage for the First Time Since Her Wedding to Ben Affleck

    Jennifer Lopez will be performing at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on Saturday in Capri, Italy

  • Lollapalooza 2022 Day Two: Dua Lipa Levitates, MGK Brings Out Avril Lavigne, Wet Leg Buzz

    Friday's performances featured myriad covers and surprise guests at Chicago's Grant Park

  • Charles Leclerc all but concedes title to Max Verstappen after Ferrari blunder

    Verstappen takes an 80-point lead into the one-month shutdown after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix from 10th on the grid.

  • Report: Prince Charles' charity got donation from bin Ladens

    Britain’s Prince Charles is facing more questions over his charities after a newspaper reported that one of his funds accepted a 1 million pound ($1.2 million) donation from relatives of Osama bin Laden. The Sunday Times reported that the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund received the money in 2013 from Bakr bin Laden, patriarch of the large and wealthy Saudi family, and his brother Shafiq. The newspaper said advisers had urged the heir to the throne not to take the donation.

  • Kate Middleton (in a Wetsuit!) Joins Sailboat Race with Team Great Britain

    The Duchess of Cambridge looked every inch a water racer in an official GBR wetsuit

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national