How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

Oren Weisfeld
·Raptors Reporter
·8 min read

  • Raptors were relying on Siakam more than ever

  • Multiple options available to replace Siakam in starting lineup

  • Raptors about to hit soft spot in schedule

The NBA is nothing if not unpredictable. And the start of Pascal Siakam’s season is proof.

The Toronto Raptors forward said ahead of the 2022-23 season that he wanted to be a top-5 player in the league and he hit the ground running, averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists on 47.9 percent shooting through nine games. Siakam was playing the best basketball of his career, putting up at least 20/5/5 in seven straight games, and doing just about everything possible to power the Raptors to a 5-4 start.

Early last week, Siakam put up 31/12/6 in a 30-point win over the Atlanta Hawks, with “MVP” chants erupting from the Toronto crowd. And then, a couple games later, Siakam slipped on a wet spot at the American Airlines Center in Dallas and strained his right groin. He will miss at least two weeks with the injury, and the Raptors will be hard-pressed to stay afloat without him.

“It’s certainly a bummer that it happened,” head coach Nick Nurse said about the injury. “He’d been playing great. And how it happened, on a slip on a wet floor, is disappointing.”

On the bright side, the Raptors already played the toughest part of their schedule through the first seven games, coming out of a gauntlet of tough Eastern Conference opponents with a 4-3 record. The next two weeks project to be relatively easy in comparison. After a back-to-back with Chicago on Sunday and Monday, the Raptors play four opponents who are a combined 11-27 this season.

But that’s where the brightness ends. Siakam is said to be out at least two weeks, and considering he has had groin injuries in the past (missing over three weeks the last time he sprained his groin) and that the Raptors tend to be overly cautious with their players, two weeks seems optimistic. If Siakam does indeed miss more time — or even if he comes back in two weeks but needs some games to work his way back into a rhythm — the Raptors' schedule becomes very difficult beginning Nov. 23rd, when they play the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Nets again.

Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Losing a top-10 player is a deadly blow to most NBA teams. And while there are players on the roster who appear ready to step into bigger roles, this isn’t just a matter of the next person on the hierarchy stepping into Siakam’s position. Because unlike last season, when the Raptors withstood injuries to all of their best players, this is a fundamentally different team — one that relies on Siakam more than ever.

Siakam’s 33.3 usage percentage is a career high and a six percent increase from last season, when he also led the Raptors. He is taking approximately one more field goal and two more free-throws per game, while assisting on 2.4 more baskets (his career-high 35.0 assist percentage is the highest mark of any “forward” in the league). Offensively, the Raptors are 13.9 points per 100 possessions better in the half court and 4.7 points per 100 possessions better in transition with Siakam on the court, helping prop up the fourth-best offence in the league through 10 games.

Plus, Siakam is rebounding 20.7 percent of opponent misses when he is on the floor, another career high. In summary, Siakam has been the team’s best rebounder, its best playmaker, and its best scorer, responsible for holding the offence together in both the half court and in transition. That is not going to be easy to replace, especially considering it was intentional in the first place.

Last season, with Siakam recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and rookie Scottie Barnes coming into the league, the Raptors didn’t exactly know how they were going to look. The coaches and front office were open about it being a year of trying different schemes and gathering data to see what worked and what didn’t. And by the end of the season, they learned what worked best was Siakam having the ball in his hands as much as possible.

This season, the Raptors built their team’s personnel and their systems around Siakam (or at the very least with Siakam in mind), showing confidence in him as the team’s primary scorer and a facilitator.

For example, they brought in Otto Porter Jr. to help with the spacing after the Philadelphia 76ers cramped the paint and Siakam didn’t have enough trustworthy shooters to pass to in the playoffs. Plus, the Raptors made Siakam their de facto point guard even when Fred VanVleet was on the floor, running the offence through him and using the pressure he put on the rim to free up shooters and cutters, with VanVleet’s usage falling from 25.8 to 20.7 percent.

“Probably a little bit [different than last season],” Nurse said of Siakam’s upcoming absence. “We had a lot of practice time, a lot of preseason, a lot of games to work into it [with him as the primary guy this year]. He has been such a focal point, played lots of minutes… It’s not like it’s totally foreign, but it is new at this point, for sure.”

VanVleet returned on Sunday evening in a 113-104 win against Chicago after missing three games with lower-back tightness, scoring 30 points and 11 assists. He picked up right where he left off the last time we saw him run the team (with the added wrinkle of having Christian Koloko as an effective pick-and-roll partner). But not every opponent is a great matchup for VanVleet.

O.G. Anunoby, who wanted a bigger offensive role coming into the season, has been in a great rhythm these past five games, averaging 20 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.0 blocks on 51/39/82 shooting splits. He will be asked to do more with the ball in his hands while continuing to stifle the opponent's best offensive players, but his assist-to-turnover percentage has taken a dramatic drop this season, and he will need to be more careful with the ball.

Barnes will continue playing point guard, especially when VanVleet sits on the bench, and will need to be a more consistent two-way player over the course of 48 minutes, which is asking a lot of a 21-year-old. Gary Trent Jr. can take on more on-ball responsibility, too, but he has been at his best when playing off of Siakam rather than when trying to create himself.

But even if all four of the Raptors' other starters step up in Siakam’s absence, the team still has a lot of questions to answer. Firstly, who starts in place of Siakam? Is it Koloko, who has struggled to rebound and avoid fouling against more physically imposing bigs? Does Precious Achiuwa get the start, with all the ups and downs that come with him? Or do the Raptors decide to go with a more stabilizing option in veterans Thad Young or Porter Jr., who can act as glue guys for the other starters? Plus, where do Malachi Flynn and Dalano Banton fit into things, if at all?

On a team level, how do they put pressure on the rim and avoid settling for jump shots? And who closes games for them down the stretch?

“Every year I've been in the league, there's been a guy hurt for periods of time. So just next man up and everybody just stay ready and stay prepared,” VanVleet said about his message to the team. “There's gonna be opportunities across the board. I think if you're on the end of the rotation, your eyes should be big and your mouth should be watering ready to go out there and be hungry. And we got some guys that are gonna do well with the opportunity.”

As concerning as Siakam’s upcoming absence is, the Raptors have not shown signs of defeat so far. In fact, they have continued playing to their strengths, playing extremely hard, forcing turnovers and getting out on the run. According to Koloko, they have the recipe for success.

“We haven’t really talked about it,” Koloko said about Siakam missing time. “We’re a team. We already know what we have to do. We have to play as a team, share the ball, play extra hard on defence and just try to be ourselves.”

“We know if we play like that we can beat anyone in this league.”

More from Yahoo Sports

Latest Stories

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Fred VanVleet's daughter steals show during press conference

    Fred VanVleet's daughter was thoroughly impressed by her father's performance against the Bulls.

  • World Cup 2022: The problem with Qatar’s ‘carbon neutral’ promise

    Organizers claim the 2022 World Cup will have a net-zero impact on the environment. But those grand proclamations come with some major caveats and controversy.

  • Bulls wrap home-and-home with Raptors hoping to limit turnovers

    Turnovers and struggles in the paint doomed the Chicago Bulls during Sunday's 113-104 road loss to the Toronto Raptors. Toronto's Christian Koloko made life especially rough on the Bulls, recording six of the Raptors' 10 blocked shots. Yes, the Bulls will get an immediate opportunity to rebound on Monday as they host the Raptors in the conclusion of a home-and-home back-to-back.

  • Ja Morant switched from dunk to layup in midair in a stunning feat of hang-time

    Ja Morant went up to posterize Kristaps Porzingis, then had to quickly make an adjustment for an acrobatic finish.

  • Kristaps Porzingis with a block vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Kristaps Porzingis (Washington Wizards) with a block vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 11/06/2022

  • New ‘Glass Onion’ Trailer Finds Edward Norton Predicting His Own Murder (Video)

    Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is summoned to detect a murder that hasn't happened yet in the "Knives Out" sequel

  • Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars ' '90s Night

    The stars are ready to spice up your life!

  • Trade rumor rankings: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and more

    HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most in trade rumors recently, led by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

  • Parton unleashes her inner rock star, Mellencamp declares 'f*** antisemitism,' Eminem gives hip-hop history lesson at diverse Rock Hall ceremony

    After attempting to withdraw from the Class of 2022 ballot because she didn't feel "worthy," Parton told the audience, “I figure if I’m gonna be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I have to earn it."

  • Time to regrade the Maple Leafs, again

    The Toronto Maple Leafs were down bad after a four-game losing streak but three wins in five nights, against quality opposition, and the team suddenly looks back to its best.&nbsp;

  • Bruins' Neely: Team 'dropped the ball' in signing Miller

    BOSTON (AP) — Bruins President Cam Neely said Monday the team “dropped the ball" with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller, ultimately leading to the decision to rescind its contract offer to the defenseman. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. Boston signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday, leading to sweepi

  • Inflation top worry for G20 countries -survey

    Inflation has surged to levels not seen in several decades, prompting a third of G20 countries to identify rising prices as their top concern, the Executive Opinion Survey conducted by the World Economic Forum's Centre for the New Economy and Society showed. The survey, which comes ahead of the COP27 in Egypt and the G20 summit in Indonesia later this month, also showed that environmental concerns took a back seat for the first time in years, as the world attends to more immediate socio-economic problems ranging from the fallout of the Ukraine war to the cost of living crisis. "The transition to net zero has dropped too far down on the short-term agendas of many business leaders," said Peter Giger, group chief risk officer at Zurich Insurance.

  • Cannabis company Tilray to buy New York brewer Montauk Brewing Company

    NEW YORK — Tilray Brands Inc. has acquired Montauk Brewing Company in a bid to expand its U.S. alcohol division. The cannabis company says the acquisition of the New York brewer will be accretive to Tilray's adjusted EBITDA, but did not disclose the terms of the deal. Montauk Brewing Company has more than 6,400 distribution points across retailers such as Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Costco and Walmart. The premium brewer will join Tilray's roster of alcohol and beverage brands, which incl

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Golden Knights beat Canadiens 6-4 for seventh straight win

    MONTREAL — The Vegas Golden Knights have started their NHL season like a well-oiled machine. Bruce Cassidy’s team has been cruising through the first three games of their five-stop Eastern Conference road trip. To top that, Vegas picked up a seventh consecutive win by downing the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Along with the result, Jonathan Marchessault became the first Golden Knight in franchise history to pick up 300 points. Even on home soil, the Quebec City native do