NBA HORSE tournament results: Highlights, best shots from bracket's opening round

The NBA HORSE Competition produced plenty of first-round highlights on Sunday.

Six current and former NBA players and two WNBA stars are involved in a televised HORSE tournament from their own backyards, trying to claim a quarantine crown in front of a national audience.

Retired guard Chauncey Billups upset Trae Young, while Allie Quigley knocked off Chris Paul to advance to the semifinals.

Billups will face Mike Conley next. Quigley will face Zach LaVine.

Sporting News provided live updates of the action:

Results, highlights, best shots from NBA HORSE

Chris Paul vs. Allie Quigley

8:57 p.m.: FINAL: Quigley knocks off Paul in a close one. Paul's attempted bank shot to stay alive rimmed out.

8:56 p.m.: Both players are at H-O-R-S now. This shot got CP3 going.

8:49 p.m.: Paul is up to H-O-R-S.

8:39 p.m.: Quigley hits a layup while sitting down, and Paul fails to match it. Paul now has H-O.

8:34 p.m.: The final quarterfinals matchup of the evening is underway.

Zach LaVine vs. Paul Pierce

5:25 p.m.: FINAL: LaVine shuts out Pierce.

5:13 p.m.: Basically LaVine has realized that while he can't dunk, he can just hang in the air on layups. Pierce, owner of far less athletic legs, is up to H-O-R as a result.

5:06 p.m.: LaVine is hitting everything in the early going. Pierce is up to H-O.

5:02 p.m.: LaVine can't dunk in this competition (per tournament rules). Let's see if his shooting can hold up against a king of basketball fundementals.

Mike Conley vs. Tamika Catchings

7:55 p.m.: FINAL: Conley wins easily. Conley saves his best shot for last, knocking down a behind the backboard layup.

7:50 p.m.: Catchings is in danger of being shut out. She's at H-O-R-S without getting anything on Conley.

7:44 p.m.: Conley takes a one-letter lead with an off-hand effort.

7:40 p.m.: Catchings and Conley match each other with 360 layups in the early going.

Trae Young vs. Chauncey Billups

7:32 p.m.: FINAL: Chauncey Billups wins his first round matchup. After starting out up three, Young falls apart and doesn't gain another point on Billups, who eliminates Young with a banked 3. Young didn't attempt a single long-range shot. That should be considered a major disappointment.

7:25 p.m.: Billups has grinded his way back into this matchup. Both players are at H-O-R now.

7:15 p.m.: Billups starts off with a bone-headed miss.

