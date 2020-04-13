Twitter roasts 'potato' video quality of ESPN's horse competition

Jack BaerWriter
Yahoo Sports

The basketball world has never more appreciated the fortune spent on cameras used to televise NBA games.

As the NBA’s horse competition commenced to fill the sports gap left by the coronavirus pandemic, one thing became very clear very quickly. It was not going to be a fun time for people with motion sickness. Or the ones who insist a 4K television is worth it.

Unlike the state-of-the-art, steady cameras used to broadcast games, players used their own cameras to film themselves making shots from home. The result was shakier, choppier and blurrier than arguably anything aired on ESPN in years.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

A sampler:

This is, of course, still better than nothing. Sports fans currently have a choice between video game tournaments and professional wrestling for their viewing pleasure, so seeing real basketball players attempting real shots has its value.

As you could imagine, Twitter still had some fun with the surreal situation.

Twitter squints, still can’t quite see NBA’s horse competition

There was also some questioning of the fairness of the competition, given that some people (cough, Mike Conley) could shoot from their indoor home gyms while others were shooting outdoors in the wind.

Trae Young either needs a better phone or better WiFi. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Trae Young either needs a better phone or better WiFi. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next