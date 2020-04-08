Report: Chris Paul, Trae Young and WNBA players among those competing in NBA's HORSE competition

The NBA’s HORSE competition is reportedly on the verge of being revealed and some names are already trickling out.

The competition, which will be televised on ESPN amid the coronavirus pandemic, will feature the likes of Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine, as well as some WNBA players and recent NBA alumni, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources: The NBA and ESPN plan to televise a HORSE competition is nearing completion and among those expected to participate include Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine. Competition will also include a couple of WNBA players and recent NBA alumni. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2020

That’s a pretty solid roster, even if it means we have to give up on the hopes of someone like Stephen Curry participating.

Paul is more well-known for his passing and defense, but has shown himself to be a more than capable shot-maker throughout his 15-year career. Young is already one of the most prolific shooters in basketball, even if he’s probably nowhere close to eclipsing Curry. LaVine’s transformation from raw athlete to versatile scorer has him on the cusp of All-Star honors.

Adding in WNBA players and NBA alumni should also be plenty of fun, and entertainment is pretty much the point here. The NBA is already holding a players-only “NBA 2K” tournament on ESPN.

We’ll see who else is jumping into the competition, and how the NBA structures the whole thing to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Trae Young should have plenty of ideas for the NBA's HORSE competition. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

