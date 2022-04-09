NBA hopeful Mike Miles opens door on possible return to TCU basketball

The Mike Miles era may not be over yet for TCU basketball.

Miles softened his stance on going to the NBA on Friday night, saying he’s leaving all options on the table. Miles is maintaining his college eligibility while focusing on the NBA Draft.

Miles made it clear that he still intends to pursue a professional career but could consider returning to college depending on the feedback he receives throughout the pre-draft process and combine.

“The feedback I get will determine if I stay in the draft or come back,” Miles said.

That’s a change on his initial plans of being “all-in” going professional when he declared for the 2022 NBA Draft last week. Miles told the Star-Telegram that he had no intentions of returning to school last week but has changed his position.

Miles, 19, would be a significant piece for the Frogs to get back next season. He led the team in scoring with 15.4 points per game, despite battling injuries to both of his wrists in the second half of the season.

Those injuries, coupled with opposing defenses zeroing in on Miles much of the season, attributed to his dip in field goal percentage (38.2%) and 3-point percentage (29.5%) from his true freshman season. Miles also averaged 2.8 turnovers per game this season.

So, if he returns to school for another season, there is plenty of room to grow and improve his stock. He could further his legacy at TCU, too.

Miles was the star on the team that ended a 35-year drought between NCAA Tournament victories this season. The Frogs also won a program-record five ranked games. Many have projected TCU as a Top 25 team going into next season, one capable of making a deeper run in March Madness.

With Miles, those lofty goals would be more attainable. But he also believes he’s ready to take the next step.

As he told the Star-Telegram last month, “I do think my game is ready for the next level. I work hard, and I believe in my talent. If I do make that decision to go that way, I’d be fully confident in my abilities.”

