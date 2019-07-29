Grant Hill, whose father is from Baltimore, slams Donald Trump over offensive tweets about the city

NBA Hall-of-Famer Grant Hill was one of many who took offense to Donald Trump's tweets about Baltimore this weekend. (John McCoy/Getty Images)

While he wasn’t born in Baltimore himself, NBA Hall-of-Famer Grant Hill’s connections to the city run deep.

His father was born in Baltimore, and Hill would often spend time in the city with his family and friends.

That’s why, when President Donald Trump slammed the city and its congressman in a series of posts on social media this weekend, that Hill was one of many around the country who took offense

“It hurts. It’s unconscionable to think that the President of the United States would say that about a segment of the population,” Hill told CNN’s Van Jones on Sunday afternoon. “I have great memories and fond memories of my time in Baltimore, my grandparents, and spending summers there.

“Obviously Baltimore has gone through some challenges and struggles, like most cities have, in recent years, but the people there are good people.”

Former NBA player Grant Hill on Trump's tweets about Baltimore: "It's unconscionable to think that the President of the United States would say that about a segment of the population ... regardless of who voted for you or not, you're President for the entire country" pic.twitter.com/mW1oRLrjgE — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 28, 2019

Trump attacked congressman Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland) on Twitter on Saturday for not helping his “disgusting, rat and rodent infested district," which includes the city of Baltimore.

....As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Many were quick to condemn Trump’s tweets as racist. Trump then doubled down on his tweets on Sunday, extending his feud with the congressman and the city.

Hill played in the NBA from 1994-2013, most notably with the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns. The 46-year-old, who was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 1994 NBA draft, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

One of the biggest things Hill took issue with was having to explain Trump’s words to his two daughters — something he doesn’t quite know how to do.

“It’s one of those things that, as a parent with young children, it’s hard to sort of explain,” Hill said on CNN. “It’s been ongoing. It’s been that way for the last three and a half years, really since the last election cycle.

“The idea that, regardless of who voted for you or not, you’re president for the entire country.”

