Hall of Famer Ray Allen lands job as Miami area prep school basketball coach, director

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read
Ray Allen is now officially getting into coaching.

The Hall of Famer was hired as the basketball director at Gulliver Prep in Miami, and will also serve as the school’s boys varsity basketball head coach.

Allen has reportedly worked with the middle school program at Gulliver, and has children who go there.

Allen, 46, played 18 seasons in the NBA from 1996-2014. He spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle SuperSonics and Boston Celtics before playing two final seasons with the Miami Heat. The 10-time All-Star won two NBA championships, one with the Celtics in 2008 and another with the Heat in 2013, and still holds the NBA record for most 3-pointers made in his career. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Gulliver Prep, a school of about 2,200 total students, went 5-16 last season.

Former Miami Heat player Ray Allen
Ray Allen will serve as the boys varsity basketball coach at Gulliver Prep in Miami. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

