Chris Webber will reportedly be elected to Basketball Hall of Fame after 8-year-wait

Chris Webber, a former NBA Rookie of the Year and five-time All-Star, has finally reached the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, per a report by ESPN's The Undefeated.

Webber is expected to be announced Sunday as a member of the Class of 2021 with Ben Wallace and Paul Pierce. The hall inducted its 2020 class, which included Kobe Bryant, this weekend, one year later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Webber has been eligible for the Hall of Fame since 2013, following his 15-season career. He told Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill a few weeks ago not being elected does bother him.

“Yes, it has bothered me” @realchriswebber to @YahooSports several weeks ago on not making the HOF. Now, the great Chris Webber will receive his long-awaited induction. pic.twitter.com/Rji7LcKQ6r — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) May 16, 2021

Webber, 48, was named the 1994 Rookie of the Year with the Golden State Warriors and was named to five All-Star teams and five All-NBA teams. He played for five teams over his career and was most widely applauded for his time with the Sacramento Kings from 1998 to 2005.

The Kings made the playoffs in each of his six seasons, reaching the Western Conference finals in 2002. It was where he made four of his five All-Star game appearances. The team retired his No. 4 on Feb. 6, 2009.

He averaged 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his career, which ended back in Golden State for nine games in the 2007-08 season.

Webber led Michigan's "Fab Five" squad to the 1993 championship game along with Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson. He became the No. 1 pick in the 1993 NBA draft months later.

Wallace, a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, is also expected to be announced Sunday. He would become the first undrafted player inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Naismith Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled to be held in September.

Chris Webber will be inducted to the Hall of Fame nearly a decade after first becoming eligible. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

