NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash says best experience of career was representing Canada

Steve Nash speaks during induction ceremonies into the Basketball Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

In the NBA, there will forever be ongoing debates. For example, who is the greatest of all time; LeBron James or Michael Jordan? This argument has seemingly been played out since LeBron first stepped onto an NBA court, but when it comes to recognizing the GOAT of Canadian basketball, there is no such argument.

Steve Nash is unquestionably the best Canadian baller ever. And don’t just take my word for it, no, take the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame committee’s word. They are the ones who got this guy into basketball’s most sacred grounds.

As it currently stands, Nash ranks first amongst Canadians in games played, assists, and second all-time in points-per-game. But despite his 1,217 games on an NBA court, the greatest moment of his career didn’t come while playing in the association. It actually turned out to be representing Canada at the Olympics.

"The greatest experience of my career was playing in the Olympics for Canada…!" – @SteveNash 🇨🇦🙌#18HoopsClass pic.twitter.com/oFwIltJVQp — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) September 8, 2018





Nash can be credited heavily with Canada’s appearance in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. During the 1999 Tournament of the Americas, Canada finished with a silver thanks to Nash’s leadership, breaking a 12-year Olympic drought in qualifying for the Games.

The ‘Raptors Effect’ is often cited as the major reason why basketball grew as much as it did north of the border, but Nash’s presence and success in the NBA certainly helped pave the way as well.

Story Continues

As a trailblazer for Canadian ballers, the eight-time All-Star showed young players that you can still be one of the best players in the game, even if you didn’t go to a top-of-the-line prep school in the US.

And he is still not done inspiring young athletes to chase their dreams.

Steve Nash has a special message for kids that want to be successful. #18HoopClass pic.twitter.com/c3ftO4uuaV — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 8, 2018





While the game has become more of a global affair thanks to Nash, it is ultimately the fans’ responsibility to support the game, and he didn’t forget to recognize them for all of their backings.

Steve Nash is an absolute class act 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/cY1HEZ2D2X — Yahoo Canada Sports (@YahooCASports) September 8, 2018





When it comes to ambassadors for basketball in Canada, you would be foolish to put anybody above the 2018 Hall of Famer.

More NBA coverage on Yahoo Canada Sports:



