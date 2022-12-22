Report: Several NBA execs believe Trent Jr. is Raptors' top trade candidate

It's reportedly widely believed among executives that Trent Jr. will opt out of his current deal with the Raptors and become a pending unrestricted free agent.

What comes with the territory of losing six straight games is burgeoning trade rumours, and that's exactly what the Toronto Raptors find themselves plagued with as of late. At the center of those reports is Gary Trent Jr., per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Trent Jr., 23, is expected to opt-out of his $18.8-million player option and will reportedly command north of $20 million as an unrestricted free agent this summer. According to Scotto, multiple league executives believe that number to be too steep for the Raptors, making the sixth-year guard “unanimously” their top trade candidate.

“According to numerous NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype at the G League Showcase, the top Raptors trade candidate is unanimously Gary Trent Jr.,” Scotto reported.

“The current belief from those executives is Trent Jr. will opt out of his $18.8 million player option and enter unrestricted free agency this summer. Two executives told HoopsHype they believe Trent could earn $20 million or more if he entered unrestricted free agency. There’s skepticism amongst several front offices across the league that Toronto would be willing to retain Trent Jr. if he eclipses the $20 million annual range.”

Could Gary Trent Jr. be on the move if the Raptors' struggles continue? (Getty Images)

The Raptors currently have a record of 13-18, which is good for 10th in the Eastern Conference. If the team doesn’t right the ship soon, pundits and fans alike can expect some kind of changes to be made to the roster. Trent Jr.'s shotmaking ability, coupled with his tenacity on the defensive end, make for an auspicious addition to basically every championship contender.

The former Duke Blue Devil is merely the latest Raptor to hit the trade rumour mill. ESPN’s Zach Lowe recently reported that forward OG Anunoby is garnering interest from the “entire league,” and could possibly command a Donovan Mitchell-level haul of picks and players.

Trent Jr. has played 112 games in a Raptors uniform and has started in 102 of those contests. Since arriving in Toronto from Portland, he's averaged 17.7 points and 1.6 steals.

