Are there NBA games today? Playoff boycott forces postponed schedule

The NBA saw games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday ultimately get postponed as a result of players and teams boycotting.

The boycotts started with the Milwaukee Bucks not exiting their locker room for Wednesday's game against the Magic. The other teams scheduled to play that day followed, and the NBA came to a stop as players discussed how to proceed with shining a light on social justice issues.

Players held various meetings and ultimately decided to resume the NBA season. On Friday, players agreed to resume play on Saturday.

Are there NBA games today?

The NBA season will resume on Saturday, August 28th.

The league released a joint statment with the NBPA stating, "All parties agreed to resume NBA playoff games on Saturday, Aug. 29 with the understanding that the league together with the players will work to enact [certain commitments]." However an updated schedule was not part of the release.

There are currently three days of games that were postponed by the league: the three games scheduled for Wednesday — Magic vs. Bucks, Thunder vs. Rockets and Trail Blazers vs. Lakers — the three games scheduled for Thursday — Nuggets vs. Jazz, Celtics vs. Raptors and Clippers vs. Mavericks — and the three games scheduled for Friday — Magic vs. Bucks, Thunder vs. Rockets, Trail Blazers vs. Lakers.

As of right now, there is no official release stating which games will resume on Saturday.

ESPN reports the "expectation" is that the games scheduled to take place Wednesday will be played on Saturday while the games scheduled for Thursday will take place on Sunday. From there, ESPN says the playoffs would "resume as previously scheduled."

Following that logic, here's what to expect for this weekend.

Saturday, August 28

Matchup Time TV Magic vs. Bucks (Game 5) 3:30 p.m. ET ESPN Thunder vs. Rockets (Game 5) 6:30 p.m. ET TNT Trail Blazers vs. Lakers (Game 5) 9 p.m. ET TNT

Sunday, August 29th

Matchup Time TV Celtics vs. Raptors (Game 1) 1 p.m. ET ESPN Nuggets vs. Jazz (Game 6) 3:30 p.m. ET ESPN Clippers vs. Mavs (Game 6) 8:30 p.m. ET TNT

Will the 2020 NBA season resume play?

Yes.

The players have decided to resume the season. In an official statement, the league said games will be played on Saturday, August 28th. However an official schedule has not been released.

Why are NBA teams boycotting?

A video released Sunday night showed police shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wis. Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was attempting to get into his SUV where his three children (ages 3, 5 and 8) were reportedly inside. Blake family attorney Ben Crump said Blake is paralyzed and it would "take a miracle" for him to walk again.

Since the shooting took place in Milwaukee, the Bucks felt a duty to step up and demand action.

"The past four months have shed a light on the ongoing racial injustices facing our African American communities. Citizens around the country have used their voices and platforms to speak out against these wrongdoings," the team said in a statement. "Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we've seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, and the additional shooting of protestors. Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball."