NBA games today: Full TV schedule, scores, results for the 2020 season restart

The race to the 2020 NBA playoffs continues Wednesday, Aug. 5, with six "seeding games" on the league's restart schedule.

A total of 13 NBA teams have already clinched playoff berths, but there is still much to be decided down the stretch. The seedings are far from finalized, and the final postseason spot in the Western Conference could come down to a play-in tournament. It will certainly be an exciting sprint to the finish line.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about watching the NBA's restart, including tipoff times and TV channels for the national broadcasts.

NBA games today

Here's the full schedule for today's NBA games. Check out SN's live scoreboard for stats from each game.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Game

Time (ET)

National TV

Grizzlies vs. Jazz

2:30 p.m.

76ers vs. Wizards

4 p.m.

NBA TV, fuboTV

Nuggets vs. Spurs

4 p.m.

Thunder vs. Lakers

6:30 p.m.

ESPN, fuboTV

Raptors vs. Magic

8 p.m.

Nets vs. Celtics

9 p.m.

ESPN, fuboTV

How to watch, live stream NBA games

ESPN and TNT are available from almost all United States cable providers, but NBA TV is only offered by Verizon (channels 89 and 589) and Comcast (channels 734 and 478).

For those who have ESPN and TNT included in their cable or satellite subscriptions, live stream presentations of those networks' NBA games can be found on the ESPN app and the Watch TNT app, respectively.

For those who don't have a cable or satellite subscription, there are four major OTT TV streaming options that carry both ESPN and TNT: Sling, Hulu, YouTube TV and AT&T Now. Of the four, Hulu and YouTubeTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each:

Of the four services, Hulu is the only one that does not carry NBA TV. Fubo TV carries NBA TV but not ESPN or TNT.

All NBA "seeding games" will also be available to stream via NBA League Pass at a reduced price ($28.99) since there are so few games left in the season. However, games on NBA League Pass are blacked out in local markets.

NBA playoff bracket

Here's what the NBA's first-round playoff matchups would be if the season ended today.

Eastern Conference

(1) Bucks vs. (8) Magic

(2) Raptors vs. (7) Nets

(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers

(4) Heat vs. (5) Pacers

Western Conference

(1) Lakers vs. (8) Grizzlies

(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks

(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Thunder

(4) Rockets vs. (5) Jazz

NBA schedule 2020

(All times Eastern)

Aug. 6

Game

Time

National TV

Pelicans vs. Kings

1:30 p.m.

NBA TV, fuboTV

Heat vs. Bucks

4 p.m.

TNT

Pacers vs. Suns

4 p.m.

Clippers vs. Mavericks

6:30 p.m.

TNT

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

8 p.m.

Lakers vs. Rockets

9 p.m.

TNT

Aug. 7

Game

Time

National TV

Jazz vs. Spurs

1 p.m.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies

4 p.m.

NBA TV, fuboTV

Kings vs. Nets

5 p.m.

Magic vs. 76ers

6:30 p.m.

TNT

Wizards vs. Pelicans

8 p.m.

Celtics vs. Raptors

9 p.m.

TNT

Aug. 8

Game

Time

National TV

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers

1 p.m.

TNT

Jazz vs. Nuggets

3:30 p.m.

TNT

Lakers vs. Pacers

6 p.m.

TNT

Suns vs. Heat

7:30 p.m.

Bucks vs. Mavericks

8:30 p.m.

ESPN, fuboTV

Aug. 9

Game

Time

National TV

Wizards vs. Thunder

12:30 p.m.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors

2 p.m.

Spurs vs. Pelicans

3 p.m.

ABC, fuboTV

Magic vs. Celtics

5 p.m.

76ers vs. Trail Blazers

6:30 p.m.

NBA TV, fuboTV

Rockets vs. Kings

8 p.m.

Nets vs. Clippers

9 p.m.

NBA TV, fuboTV

Aug. 10

Game

Time

National TV

Thunder vs. Suns

2:30 p.m.

Mavericks vs. Jazz

3 p.m.

NBA TV, fuboTV

Raptors vs. Bucks

6:30 p.m.

ESPN, fuboTV

Pacers vs. Heat

8 p.m.

Nuggets vs. Lakers

9 p.m.

TNT

Aug. 11

Game

Time

National TV

Nets vs. Magic

1 p.m.

Rockets vs. Spurs

2 p.m.

NBA TV, fuboTV

Suns vs. 76ers

4:30 p.m.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

5 p.m.

Celtics vs. Grizzlies

6:30 p.m.

TNT

Pelicans vs. Kings

9 p.m.

TNT

Bucks vs. Wizards

9 p.m.

Aug. 12

Game

Time

National TV

Pacers vs. Rockets

4 p.m.

NBA TV

Raptors vs. 76ers

6:30 p.m.

ESPN, fuboTV

Heat vs. Thunder

8 p.m.

Clippers vs. Nuggets

9 p.m.

ESPN, fuboTV

Aug. 13

Game

Time

National TV

Wizards vs. Celtics

TBD

TBD

Trail Blazers vs. Nets

TBD

TBD

Kings vs. Lakers

TBD

TBD

Bucks vs. Grizzlies

TBD

TBD

Pelicans vs. Magic

TBD

TBD

Mavericks vs. Suns

TBD

TBD

Spurs vs. Jazz

TBD

TBD

Aug. 14

Game

Time

National TV

76ers vs. Rockets

TBD

TBD

Heat vs. Pacers

TBD

TBD

Thunder vs. Clippers

TBD

TBD

Nuggets vs. Raptors

TBD

TBD

Sporting News' Tadd Haislop contributed to this story.

