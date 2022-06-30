NBA free agency starts today. Here’s where the Sacramento Kings stand and what they can do

The start of free agency always comes with a frenzy of activity in the NBA.

Free agents can negotiate with teams beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday. Contracts can’t be finalized until the moratorium ends July 6.

The Sacramento Kings are expected to be active and aggressive in the free-agent and trade markets despite having limited buying power. The Kings have more than $106 million in active roster cap allocations with over $49 million in cap holds. They are expected to operate well over the projected $123.6 million salary cap.

However, they can try to bolster their roster using the $10.3 million mid-level exception, which can be used for one player or multiple players, and the $4 million biannual exception. The full mid-level exemption would allow them to sign a player for up to $43.4 million over four years.

Some intriguing free-agent options could include Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo; Golden State Warriors guard/forward Gary Payton II; Indiana Pacers small forward T.J. Warren; Charlotte Hornets small forward Cody Martin; and Miami Heat small forward Caleb Martin.

The Kings have also been linked to trade rumors involving Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins and Philadelphia 76ers power forward Tobias Harris, among others.

First, the Kings have to decide what to do with their own free agents. They declined to extend a $6.6 million qualifying offer to guard Donte DiVincenzo, clearing the way for him to become an unrestricted free agent.

Sacramento elected to tender a two-way qualifying offer to second-year center Neemias Queta, who will be a restricted free agent. The Kings also chose to fully guarantee power forward Chimezie Metu’s $1.9 million contract for next season.

Sacramento has three other unrestricted free agents: guard Josh Jackson, guard Jeremy Lamb and center Damian Jones. The Kings hold Bird rights on Lamb and Jones with early Bird rights on Jackson.

Top 10 NBA free agents

1. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls. Averaged 24.4 points per game in 2021-22.

Story continues

2. James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers. Averaged 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10.3 assists last season.

3. Kyrie Irving, New Jersey Nets. Averaged 27.4 points per game last season.

4. Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards. Averaged 23.2 points per game in limited time last season.

5. Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns. Averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last year.

6. Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets. Averaged 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds a game last season.

7. Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks. Averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game last year.

8. Collin Sexton, Cleveland Cavaliers. Averaged 16.0 points per game last season, a dip from his 20.0 career average.

9. Jusuf Nurkic, Portland Trail Blazers. Averaged 15.0 points per game and 11.1 rebounds last season.

10. Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers. Averaged 17.3 points per game last season in a breakout year.