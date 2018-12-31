NBA free agency rumors: Patrick McCaw to join Cavaliers after Warriors decline to match offer sheet

Patrick McCaw is heading to Cleveland.

The Warriors declined to match the Cavaliers two-year, $6 million offer sheet for the 23-year-old guard, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources. McCaw, who was a restricted free agent, will now join Cleveland.

It's official, league sources tell ESPN: Patrick McCaw is a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. https://t.co/eVrqi165sk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 31, 2018

The guard averaged four points and 1.4 assists for the Warriors in 2017-18. He shot 40.9 percent from the field and just 23.8 percent from 3-point range.

McCaw originally was selected by the Bucks out of UNLV in the second round of the 2016 draft. He was acquired by Golden State in exchange for cash considerations in a draft-day deal.

McCaw did not accept Golden State's $1.7 million qualifying offer and also reportedly rejected a two-year, $5 million contract from the team in early October.

The Cavaliers have lost their last six games and hold an 8-29 record. They’ll host the Heat on Wednesday.



