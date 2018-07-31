NBA free agency rumors: Warriors guard Patrick McCaw expected to sign qualifying offer

Sporting News
McCaw averaged four points and 1.4 assists per game for Golden State last season.

NBA free agency rumors: Warriors guard Patrick McCaw expected to sign qualifying offer

Patrick McCaw appears to be heading back to the Warriors.

Golden State expects the 22-year-old guard to sign his $1.74 million qualifying offer, according to a report from The Athletic. McCaw is currently a restricted free agent.

McCaw averaged four points and 1.4 assists per game for Golden State last season. He shot 40.9 percent from the field and just 23.8 percent from 3-point range.

McCaw suffered a bone bruise after a scary fall in late March. He missed the rest of the regular season and did not return until Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

McCaw appeared in every game of Golden State’s sweep of the Cavaliers in the Finals.

The Warriors re-signed star forward Kevin Durant when free agency began July 1. They also inked center DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year, $5.3 million deal this offseason.

