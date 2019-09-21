NBA free agency rumors: Rockets signing Thabo Sefolosha to 1-year deal

Houston made a trade that assembled arguably the best backcourt in basketball when it acquired Russell Westbrook this offseason, and now its improving wing depth.

The Rockets are signing forward Thabo Sefolosha to a one-year deal for the league minimum, according to ESPN.

The 13-year veteran was among the players who attended Houston's voluntary minicamp in Las Vegas this week and could fill an important role in 2019-20.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Rockets have been known to utilize several quality 3-and-D wings over the years but seem to be lacking in that department this season. They parted with Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute following the 2017-18 season and contract negotiations didn't work out with Iman Shumpert this summer.

MORE: Pacers' Victor Oladipo in 'a good position mentally,' Nate McMillan says | NBA defining 'gather' in rulebook to limit 'uncertainty' about traveling violations

Sefolosha, 35, has a reputation for being a reliable defender. He made the NBA's All-Defensive second team in 2010.

He has career averages of 5.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game and shot 43.6 percent from beyond the arc while playing for the Jazz last year.