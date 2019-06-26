NBA free agency rumors: Pelicans may be willing to give Al Horford a ‘lucrative deal’

Al Horford appears to be generating plenty of interest.

The Pelicans are among the teams who could offer Horford a “lucrative deal” this offseason, according to a report from Bleacher Report, which cites unidentified sources. The Mavericks, Clippers, Lakers and 76ers will reportedly all pursue him this summer, as well.

Horford declined his $30.1 million player option with the Celtics for 2019-20, according to multiple reports, and he had been discussing inking a new three-year deal with the team. But, the two sides are no longer expected to come to an agreement and Horford is likely to sign elsewhere.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Horford has a chance to receive a four-year contract, worth around $112 million, this summer, according to a report from the New York Times.

Horford was a vital member of the Celtics’ rotation last season. He averaged 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 36% from 3-point range.

“It’s something that I haven’t even stopped to think about,” Horford said about free agency last month (via MassLive.com). “I’ve enjoyed being here in Boston. Just have to wait and see what we’re going to do as a team. And it's steps that the management is going to do moving forward and continue to get better.”

The Celtics entered the season as the favorites to win the East but finished with a 49-33 record and were eliminated by the Bucks in five games in the conference semifinals.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, have already undergone a major roster overhaul. They completed one of the biggest trades in NBA history earlier this month when they sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks.

New Orleans also selected former Duke star Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft last week.

Story continues

"She put her dreams aside for mine."



After being selected first in the #NBADraft, @Zionwilliamson was emotional as he shared the sacrifices his mom made for this big moment to happen! pic.twitter.com/SpQgDpMqEL



— NBA TV (@NBATV) June 21, 2019

"(Williamson) is not somebody who is supposed to be the savior of this franchise," New Orleans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin told reporters after the draft. "That's not what this is. This is a 19-year-old kid who's going to spend this year learning how to play winning NBA basketball.”

MORE: Knicks free agency rumors: New York, Julius Randle ‘have mutual interest’ | Celtics free agency: Boston exploring ‘different opportunities,' Danny Ainge says | NBA Draft 2019: Zion Williamson wasn't selected to be Pelicans' 'savior'

The Pelicans also added Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Marcos Louzada Silva in the draft.



