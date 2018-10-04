NBA free agency rumors: Patrick McCaw's representatives wanted him to accept Warriors’ offer

Warriors guard Patrick McCaw remains a restricted free agent.

The 22-year-old has held out of training camp and declined Golden State's $1.7 million qualifying offer, which expired Monday. He also rejected a two-year, $5 million deal from the Warriors, according to a report from ESPN.

McCaw's representatives, however, were encouraging him to accept one of the two options, according to The Athletic. But, McCaw believes "a more expansive role is the best thing for his growth and eventual earning potential," the report says.

The guard averaged four points and 1.4 assists for Golden State last season. He shot 40.9 percent from the field and just 23.8 percent from 3-point range.

McCaw suffered a bone bruise after a scary fall in late March. He missed the rest of the regular season and did not return until Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

McCaw was originally selected by the Bucks out of UNLV in the second round of the 2016 draft. He was acquired by Golden State in exchange for cash considerations in a draft-day deal.



