NBA free agency rumors: Magic prep $90M+ offer for All-Star center Nikola Vucevic

Orlando made a big stride to secure its big man.

According to a report from the New York Times, the Magic are putting together a four-year deal that will exceed $90 million for Nikola Vucevic.

The team is hoping it can complete the agreement with the All-Star center Sunday before anyone else counters.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Orlando Magic are preparing a four-year offer believed to be in excess of $90 million to their All-Star center Nikola Vucevic in hopes of completing a deal shortly after Sunday's opening bell in free agency, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2019

While it's been rumored he has been working on a new contract with the Magic, other reports have noted Vucevic will be looking else with potential suitors including the Celtics, Lakers and Mavericks.

This could still be a possibility.

According to an earlier report from The Dallas Morning News, the number the Magic are offering is short of the $25 million per year Vucevic was hoping for.

"Last, but not least, is the question of All-Star center Vucevic, who has long been reported, including by The News, as a likely Mavericks free-agent target. Sources, however, now tell The News that while the Mavericks see Vucevic as a viable fit alongside Kristaps Porzingis, Vucevic is seeking a starting salary of $25 million and thus is out of Dallas' price range. And there is little-to-no chance of Vucevic falling into the Mavericks' comfort-level price because his current team, Orlando, wants to keep him and because he has other suitors, particularly Sacramento and Boston."

Story continues

MORE: Klay Thompson free agency rumors: Warriors to offer Splash Bro 5-year, $190M max contract | Celtics' problems extend beyond Kyrie Irving, report says | Kevin Durant free agency rumors: Nets no longer front-runners for Warriors star

Vucevic wrapped up his seventh season with the Magic and is coming off a career year where he averaged personal bests in points (20.8) and rebounds (12) per game.



