NBA Free Agency Rumors: Chris Paul, Rockets at Odds Over Contract

Draft day has come and gone, and the picks are in.

On Thursday at the Barclays Center, the Suns drafted Deandre Ayton first overall to no surprise. The Kings drafted Marvin Bagley at No. 2 and the Hawks picked Luka Doncic before sending him to Dallas for Trae Young who was selected at No. 5 overall. Jaren Jackson Jr. was picked at No. 4.

With the draft over, the focus will shift even more to free agency rumors.

NBA teams can negotiate with free agents starting midnight on July 1.

Get a full breakdown on all the rumors and reports as we get closer to the draft day.

News and Rumors

• Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman said he has a "good dialogue" with LeBron James and his people ahead of his impending free agency decision. The Cavs made their decision, picking Collin Sexton at No. 8 overall, without knowing what James would decide. (Koby Altman, ESPN)

• By trading Mikal Bridges to the Suns for Zhaire Smith and a future first-round pick, the 76ers are positioning themselves to go after Kawhi Leonard. (Sports Illustrated)

• Spurs general manager R.C. Buford said the Spurs desire is to keep Kawhi Leonard, but the team "will explore all of our options." (R.C. Buford, ESPN)

• The Lakers reached out to the Spurs about making a deal for Kawhi Leonard, but the talks did not get far and conversations have not continued. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports and Ramona Shelburne, ESPN).

• Wizards center Marcin Gortat said he's "99% sure" he'll be traded soon. He said the decision was made in the front office, and he's anticipating a move to the Western Conference in the coming days. (Bartosz Bielecki)

• Former Arizona guard Allonzo Trier, who went undrafted Thursday, signed a two-way deal with the Knicks. (David Aldridge, TNT)

• Seton Hall's dominant rebounder Angel Delgado agreed to a two-year deal with the Clippers. (David Aldridge, TNT)

Story Continues

• Purdue's Dakota Mathias signs free agent deal with Cavaliers. (Official)

• Undrafted Duke guard Trevon Duval has agreed to join the Rockets for summer league. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)

• Knicks GM Scott Perry says he doesn't expect to be "highly active" during free agency but doesn't want to discuss in detail yet what might happen in July. (Ian Begley, ESPN)

• The Lakers did not invite LiAngelo Ball to be on their summer league team. The team wanted to make it a basketball decision, but a source said "obviously there's more to it than basketball," hinting at his father LaVar. (Ramona Shelburne, ESPN)

• LeBron James is expected to not pick up his player option but hit free agency. The Lakers, Cavaliers and 76ers are expected to be his top three choices. (Brian Windhurst, ESPN)

• There is tension between Chris Paul and the Rockets over his contract. Paul will hit free agency this summer and expects a max contract from the Rockets, but the team might not be willing to give it to him. (Chris Broussard, FOX Sports)

• Luka Doncic is unlikely to play in the Las Vegas summer league. The Mavericks don't want to overwork Doncic since the EuroLeague just ended last week. (Tim McMahon, ESPN)