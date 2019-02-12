NBA free agency rumors: Lakers, Rockets, Raptors interested in forward Markieff Morris

Multiple teams may want to add Markieff Morris.

The Lakers, Rockets and Raptors are all interested in signing the forward, according to a report from Yahoo Sports. He became a free agent last week when he was bought out by the Pelicans after they acquired him in a trade with the Wizards.

Sources: Add Toronto in this group. https://t.co/V0Iw710cc2 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 12, 2019

The 29-year-old is expected to join a team this week, according to Yahoo Sports' report.

Morris has been out since Dec. 26 with a neck injury. But, he received a second opinion this week and was cleared to return to the court, according to the report.

Morris averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 26 minutes per game for the Wizards this season. He shot 43.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Rockets, Lakers and Raptors all created space on their rosters with trades before the deadline.



