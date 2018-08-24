NBA free agency rumors: Jimmy Butler open to joining LeBron James on Lakers

Jimmy Butler could be looking to leave Minnesota after next season.

The 28-year-old forward is open to “moving on from the Timberwolves” and joining LeBron James on the Lakers, according to a report from Bleacher Report, which cites an unidentified league source. Butler could become an unrestricted free agent next summer if he declines his player option for 2019-20.

Butler averaged 22.2 points and 5.3 rebounds in 59 games with Minnesota last season. He also shot 35 percent from 3-point range.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said in an interview last month Butler turned down a four-year, $110 million extension offer from the team this offseason.

Butler, a four-time All-Star, was selected by the Bulls with the 30th pick in the 2011 draft. He spent the first six seasons of his career in Chicago before he was traded to the Timberwolves in June 2017.

James announced he was leaving the Cavaliers and signed a four-year, $154 million contract with Los Angeles last month.

The Lakers also re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and inked Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo as well as Michael Beasley to contracts in the offseason.



