NBA free agency rumors: Carmelo Anthony set to scrimmage with Knicks

Carmelo Anthony is set to work out with the Knicks.

Anthony, one of the top free agents remaining on the market, will attend the Knicks' informal 5-on-5 scrimmages Thursday in New York, according to Sports Illustrated, which cited unidentified sources.

In addition to Hasheem Thabeet, Carmelo Anthony is expected to join the New York Knicks’ informal 5-on-5 scrimmages at Columbia University this morning, according to league sources. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) August 29, 2019

Anthony also participated in workouts and scrimmages with the Nets in Los Angeles that were organized by Kyrie Irving earlier this month, according to SNY. One anonymous person in the gym during Anthony's scrimmages with the Nets said the 35-year-old forward "was one of the best players in the workouts and that his body looked great," SNY notes.

Earlier this offseason, The Athletic reported the Knicks were considering signing Anthony if they added two marquee free agents. But that didn't come to fruition because the Knicks missed out on both Irving and Kevin Durant to Brooklyn.

Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, has a history with the Knicks as he played with them from the 2011-17 seasons, averaging 24.7 points over 412 games. New York traded him to the Thunder, where he spent just one season before joining the Rockets. He had an unceremonious exit with Houston following a 10-game stint early last season and he was traded to the Bulls in January. He was released without playing a game for Chicago.

Despite his absence from the court, Anthony said earlier this month on ESPN's "First Take" that he's still "in the gym every single day." He also noted "silence is not my surrender" and that he needed to quietly step away from the game to "reevaluate myself, reevaluate my career, reevaluate my life."