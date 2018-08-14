NBA free agency rumors: Bucks bringing back Shabazz Muhammad

Sporting News
Muhammad originally signed with Milwaukee in early March after he was bought out by the Timberwolves.

Shabazz Muhammad is returning to the Bucks.

Milwaukee and the 25-year-old wing player agreed to a contract Monday, according to a report from Yahoo Sports. Muhammad appeared in 11 games for Milwaukee in 2017-18.

Muhammad began last season with the Timberwolves. But, he received a buyout in early March and signed with the Bucks.

He averaged 8.5 points per game and shot 37.5 percent from 3-point range during his brief regular-season stint in Milwaukee. Muhammad also appeared in four playoff games.

The five-year veteran has tallied nine points and 2.8 rebounds per game since he was drafted out of UCLA in 2013.


