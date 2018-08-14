NBA free agency rumors: Bucks bringing back Shabazz Muhammad

Shabazz Muhammad is returning to the Bucks.

Milwaukee and the 25-year-old wing player agreed to a contract Monday, according to a report from Yahoo Sports. Muhammad appeared in 11 games for Milwaukee in 2017-18.

Muhammad began last season with the Timberwolves. But, he received a buyout in early March and signed with the Bucks.

He averaged 8.5 points per game and shot 37.5 percent from 3-point range during his brief regular-season stint in Milwaukee. Muhammad also appeared in four playoff games.

The five-year veteran has tallied nine points and 2.8 rebounds per game since he was drafted out of UCLA in 2013.



