NBA free agency rumors: Anthony Davis didn’t want DeMarcus Cousins back with Pelicans

DeMarcus Cousins’ at-times abrasive personality and injured Achilles certainly played into the Pelicans deciding not to keep him in New Orleans, but what role did Anthony Davis play?

According to New Orleans sports anchor Andrew Doak of WWL-TV, Davis helped see Cousins out the door. He reportedly preferred the way the Pelicans played when Cousins was sidelined, and could have convinced management to keep him around if he'd really wanted to.





The report fits the narrative that’s surrounded Cousins from the moment the season ended until he signed with the Warriors on a one-year deal earlier this week. Many thought the Pelicans were a better team after he tore his Achilles in January. With Cousins out, Davis averaged 30.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game in the regular season and led New Orleans to the No. 6 seed in the playoffs.

According to ESPN, Davis was the lead recruiter in bringing former Laker Julius Randle in as a free agent to effectively replace Cousins. So it seems it worked out in the end for everyone. Davis is once again the unquestioned leader and star in New Orleans, while Cousins joins a star-studded roster seemingly destined for another title in the Bay Area.



