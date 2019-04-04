NBA free agency news: 76ers add depth by signing Greg Monroe

The 76ers are adding depth.

Philadelphia signed veteran center Greg Monroe for the rest of the season, the team announced Thursday.

The 28-year-old big man began the season with the Raptors, where he averaged 4.7 points and four rebounds before being sent to the Nets at the trade deadline. Brooklyn then released Monroe and he inked a 10-day contract with the Celtics in late March. Monroe became a free agent again when Boston declined to extend his initial deal.

The former Georgetown star was originally selected by the Pistons with the seventh pick in the 2010 draft. He has tallied 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game over his nine-year career.

Monroe is expected play in the playoffs and to provide the 76ers with an insurance policy behind Joel Embiid on the depth chart. The star has missed the team's last three games with a knee injury.

Philadelphia’s signing of Monroe, however, “has nothing to do” with Embiid’s health issues, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“This is not sort of a reaction to symptoms,” coach Brett Brown said recently about Embiid. “It’s just load management. Again, we’re just trying to be smart and deliver him to play in the playoffs ready to go.

“Sure, you wish he was playing and all that. But the end is what’s going to matter the most.”

The team will make room on its roster by waiving Justin Patton, the report said. The 76ers acquired Patton as part of the Jimmy Butler trade in early November and he played just three games for them.

After Wednesday's loss against the Hawks, the Sixers have a 49-29 record and sit in third place in the Eastern Conference.