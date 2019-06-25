NBA free agency rumors: 76ers have ‘some level of interest’ in Malcolm Brogdon, Danny Green

The 76ers roster could look a lot different next season.

Multiple Philadelphia players are set to enter free agency, including forwards Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris — who were both acquired via in-season trades in 2019. Both stars are expected to receive max contracts and will have plenty of teams pursuing them.

Philadelphia general manager Elton Brand discussed the impending offseason when he met with reporters earlier this week.

“They have tough decisions to make and so do we,” Brand said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The 76ers will look to bring back Butler, Harris and JJ Redick. If any of those three sign elsewhere, however, the team will explore signing Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, or Danny Green, according to the Inquirer.

Philadelphia has “some level of interest in all three players,” the report says.

“We have a big decision to make (this summer),” Brand said. “It predicates on what these free agents want to do, too. They have movement. They have the opportunity since I’ve been around the league that the top free agents who have won at big levels can just move around like that.”

Brogdon’s a strong shooter who can play either guard spot, but he’ll be a restricted free agent and the Bucks can match any offer he signs with another team. Green shot a career-high 45.5% from 3-point point range on 5.4 attempts per game last season with the Raptors while Horford may be out of the 76ers' price range.

“We definitely need hard-nose players, shooting,” Brand said about Philadelphia’s approach to free agency. “We want to add shooting. If you watch the playoffs, these are playoff-tested players … I don’t want to say names … but (we want) veteran-tested players, playoff-tested players that can take us over the edge with our talent.”

The 76ers added Matisse Thybulle and Marial Shayok in the 2019 NBA Draft last week.



