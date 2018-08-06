NBA free agency news: Greg Monroe signs 1-year deal with Raptors

The Raptors made another play Monday to remain at the top of the Eastern Conference by signing veteran center Greg Monroe to a one-year deal worth $2.2 million, Yahoo Sports reported.

Monroe is signing a one-year, $2.2M deal with Toronto, league sources said. The veteran center is joining a contender in the Eastern Conference. https://t.co/oLrtvPV6IQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2018

Monroe, who started 81 games for the Bucks in 2016-17, was shipped out of Milwaukee early last season to Phoenix as part of the Eric Bledsoe deal and waived three months later. He then signed on with the Celtics for the remainder of the year, appearing in 26 regular season games and 11 postseason games.

Between the three teams in 2017-18, Monroe averaged 10.3 points and 6.9 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per game.

At age 28 and only four years removed from averaging a double-double in Detroit in 2014-15, Monroe will likely remain in a bench role in Toronto behind Jonas Valanciunas.