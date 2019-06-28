NBA free agency news: Danny Green focused on joining winning team, maximizing dollars

Danny Green isn’t one of the marquee names on the free agent market this offseason and he knows it.

But his goals are the same as Kevin Durant’s, Kawhi Leonard’s or Kyrie Irving’s — he wants to win and he wants to get paid as much as he can.

“For me, my biggest thing, my biggest mantra, is winning. I want to be in a situation where I can play, be effective and win,” Green said in an extensive interview with Hoops Hype. “I want to be in an organization that is a contender, so I’m looking at a lot of places that have a really good foundation.

“If Toronto brings everyone back, I think we have a really good shot of coming out of the East again. So why would I not want to be there? But things change and things move. [If the Raptors can’t bring everyone back], there are going to be other teams who are in the running and I want to see what those situations are.”

Green, who was part of the deal that sent Leonard to the Raptors last offseason, had an effective lone season in Toronto averaging 10.3 points on 46.5 percent shooting from the floor and 45.5 percent from 3-point range. He dealt with a bit of a shooting slump in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Bucks but bounced back in the NBA Finals with 16 made 3-pointers in the six-game series.

Now 32 years old and a two-time NBA champion, Green is looking to cash in on his experience and impact as a spot-up shooter and first-rate defender.

“Obviously, I want to maximize on the dollar, but I also want to maximize on the situation. I know I’m not an All-Star or star player, but I want to be remembered as a great role player who won a lot of games and leave my mark in the league,” he said.

Green said he'd prefer a four-year deal and that he's had initial conversations with the Raptors about re-signing but added "I’ll have to wait for some guys to make a decision," indicating he may not sign with Toronto if Leonard doesn't return.

If Green ultimately leaves Toronto, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the 76ers would be a team interested him if JJ Redick leaves during free agency.



