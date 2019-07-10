NBA free agency news: 76ers sign Al Horford to reported 4-year deal

Al Horford's move to Philadelphia is official.

The 76ers on Wednesday announced they have signed the veteran center.





Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, though his agent, Jason Glushon, had told ESPN it's a four-year deal worth $109 million.

The Horford contract has $97M guaranteed and $12M in bonuses tied to championships, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/9ayQXSUaiU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

"We’re excited to welcome one of the NBA’s best frontcourt players in Al Horford to Philadelphia," Sixers general manager Elton Brand said in a statement. “He has built his reputation around hard work and a tradition of winning, which are the same qualities that have formed the foundation of the 76ers.

"Al’s playmaking, elite defensive talents and veteran leadership confirm why he is a crucial addition to our roster. We have gained a championship-level teammate that will not only complement our current makeup, but will help grow our young core as we strive for the highest level of success."

Horford was a vital member of the Celtics' rotation last season. He declined his $30.1 million player option with Boston last month and originally was expected to return to the team on a three-year deal before negotiations fell apart.

"I’ve enjoyed being here in Boston," Horford said about free agency in June, via MassLive.com. "Just have to wait and see what we’re going to do as a team. And it's steps that the management is going to do moving forward and continue to get better."

The moves comes after Philadelphia agreed to send Jimmy Butler to the Heat in a sign-and-trade. The team received Josh Richardson in return and reportedly brought back Tobias Harris on a four-year, $180 million deal, as well.