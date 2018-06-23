NBA free agency rumors: Carmelo Anthony told Thunder he won't opt out of contract

Carmelo Anthony told Oklahoma City on Saturday that he won't opt out of his current contract with the Thunder, according to a report from Yahoo Sports, citing unidentified sources.

Anthony, 34, who is owed $27.9 million next season, had until the end of Saturday to make his decision.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose Paul George — possibly to the Lakers — leaving Anthony with Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams.

If the Thunder feel George's absence leaves them short on talent in the tough Western Conference, they could try to trade Anthony. But moving the former No. 3 overall pick could prove challenging after he averaged just 16.2 points (a career-low) while shooting 40 percent from the field last season.

The Thunder acquired Anthony from the Knicks in September 2017, and it appears the two could remain together next season.






