NBA free agency 2023: Raptors signing Dennis Schroder after losing Fred VanVleet

The Raptors were quick to find their Fred VanVleet replacement, agreeing to a two-year contract with Dennis Schroder.

The Toronto Raptors were quick to pivot after losing Fred VanVleet to the Houston Rockets, agreeing to a two-year, $26-million contract with point guard Dennis Schroder on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Schroder spent the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 12.6 points and 4.5 assists in 66 games. He shot 41% from the field and connected on 33% of his 3-point attempts.

The 29-year old has 10 seasons of NBA experience under his belt after being drafted 17th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2013. The native of Germany spent the first five years of his career with the Hawks and has also had stints with the Thunder, Celtics and Rockets in addition to the Lakers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Raptors signed Dennis Schroder to a two-year contract after losing Fred VanVleet to the Rockets. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Schroder has some familiarity with new Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic as the two overlapped in Oklahoma City for one season.

The Raptors have had a busy opening to the NBA's free agent period, also agreeing to a four-year, $80-million contract with centre Jakob Poeltl on Friday.

Masai Ujiri, Bobby Webster and the rest of the Raptors front office still have some major decisions to make this offseason. Toronto finished ninth in the Eastern Conference in 2022-23 and lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament. With VanVleet gone, the Raptors could opt to move one or both of Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby. The two veterans would be very appealing targets for contending teams and could return some appealing younger assets and draft picks.