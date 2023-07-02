NBA free agency 2023: Eric Gordon reportedly agrees to sign with Phoenix Suns

Eric Gordon spent this past season with the Clippers and Rockets. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns picked up a key rotational piece for their backcourt after reportedly agreeing to a deal with guard Eric Gordon, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Terms of the deal were not immediately reported.

Gordon was reportedly a sought-after acquisition this offseason, per Charania, but now joins an impressive cast of stars in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the recently-traded Bradley Beal. He ended the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Clippers — the team that originally drafted Gordon seventh overall in 2008 — after a trade with the Houston Rockets. Gordon averaged 12.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game in 69 appearances and 58 starts.