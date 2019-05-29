NBA free agency 2019: Start date, ranking top free agents, teams with cap space

Here's everything you need to know ahead of NBA free agency, including the top available players and teams with the most cap space.

NBA free agency 2019: Start date, ranking top free agents, teams with cap space

Here's everything you need to know ahead of NBA free agency, including the top available players and teams with the most cap space.

The 2018-19 NBA season is nearly complete, and that means one of the wildest free-agency periods in league history is coming soon.

With free agents like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving hitting the open market, a few NBA general managers will be looking to reconstruct their rosters and turn their teams into instant contenders. The Warriors could lose Durant this summer, potentially breaking up a dynasty and creating a more realistic path to the NBA title for the other 29 teams.

Big-market franchises like the Knicks and Lakers are preparing their pitches for stars, but they might not even be the most desirable landing spots in their own states. The Clippers and Nets are also in position to make a splash, as they have significant cap space and solid leaders in the front office. There is also the possibility a surprise signing sends the NBA universe into a frenzy. Everything is on the table.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this year's free-agency bonanza, including the top available players and teams with the most cap space.

When does NBA free agency start?

NBA free agency will kick off on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET, six hours earlier than the previous start time of 12:01 a.m. ET on July 1. Teams will be permitted to contact free agents or their representatives beginning at 6 p.m. ET on June 29 but only to schedule a meeting to take place after the official start of free agency.

No contracts can be signed during the moratorium period, which takes place between June 30 and July 6. There are only a few types of contracts that can be signed during the moratorium, including specific deals for rookies and restricted free agents. However, many players will agree to the terms of a contract verbally before putting pen to paper on July 6.

NBA free agency 2019: Player rankings

Free agent

Current team

Contract status

1. Kevin Durant

Warriors

Player option

2. Kawhi Leonard

Raptors

Player option

3. Kyrie Irving

Celtics

Player option

4. Kemba Walker

Hornets

Unrestricted free agent

5. Klay Thompson

Warriors

Unrestricted free agent

6. Jimmy Butler

76ers

Player option

7. Khris Middleton

Bucks

Player option

8. Tobias Harris

76ers

Unrestricted free agent

9. Nikola Vucevic

Magic

Unrestricted free agent

10. Al Horford

Celtics

Player option

11. D'Angelo Russell

Nets

Unrestricted free agent

12. DeMarcus Cousins

Warriors

Unrestricted free agent

13. Kristaps Porzingis

Mavericks

Restricted free agent

14. Bojan Bogdanovic

Pacers

Unrestricted free agent

15. Julius Randle

Pelicans

Player option

NBA free agency 2019: Teams with most projected cap space

(Estimates courtesy of ESPN's Bobby Marks)

Team

Projected cap space

1. Knicks

$72.5 million

2. Clippers

$42.5 million

3. Pacers

$42 million

4. Hawks

$41 million

5. Mavericks

$38.2 million

6. Lakers

$32.5 million

7. Nets

$28.7 million

8. Kings

$21.3 million

9. Bulls

$18.6 million

