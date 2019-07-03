NBA free agency 2019: List of unsigned free agents left as market continues to shrink

Sporting News
Here's a position-by-position breakdown of the NBA free agents still searching for landing spots.

NBA free agency 2019: List of unsigned free agents left as market continues to shrink

Here's a position-by-position breakdown of the NBA free agents still searching for landing spots.

NBA teams spent more than $3 billion within the first few hours of free agency. Yes, billion, with a giant "B."

That means the free agent market is shrinking every day. General managers looking to fill out their rosters need to move quickly — unless you run the Clippers, Lakers or Raptors. Then you're just waiting for Kawhi Leonard to make a decision.

NBA FREE AGENCY 2019: Follow SN's live rumors tracker

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Aside from the two-time NBA Finals MVP, which free agents are still on the board?

Here's a breakdown of the top players at each position searching for landing spots.

NBA free agency: Available point guards

Player

Status

Rajon Rondo

Unrestricted free agent

Tyus Jones

Restricted free agent

Delon Wright

Restricted free agent

Quinn Cook

Unrestricted free agent

Alex Caruso

Restricted free agent

Jeremy Lin

Unrestricted free agent

NBA free agency: Available shooting guards

Player

Status

Danny Green

Unrestricted free agent

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Unrestricted free agent

Lance Stephenson

Unrestricted free agent

Justin Holiday

Unrestricted free agent

Iman Shumpert

Unrestricted free agent

Vince Carter

Unrestricted free agent

Jamal Crawford

Unrestricted free agent

Jodie Meeks

Unrestricted free agent

NBA free agency: Available forwards

Player

Status

Kawhi Leonard

Unrestricted free agent

Marcus Morris

Unrestricted free agent

Jabari Parker

Unrestricted free agent

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Restricted free agent

Kenneth Faried

Unrestricted free agent

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Unrestricted free agent

JaMychal Green

Unrestricted free agent

NBA free agency: Available centers

Player

Status

DeMarcus Cousins

Unrestricted free agent

JaVale McGee

Unrestricted free agent

Ivica Zubac

Restricted free agent

Nene Hilario

Unrestricted free agent

Khem Birch

Restricted free agent

Pau Gasol

Unrestricted free agent

What to Read Next

Back