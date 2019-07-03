NBA free agency 2019: List of unsigned free agents left as market continues to shrink

NBA teams spent more than $3 billion within the first few hours of free agency. Yes, billion, with a giant "B."

That means the free agent market is shrinking every day. General managers looking to fill out their rosters need to move quickly — unless you run the Clippers, Lakers or Raptors. Then you're just waiting for Kawhi Leonard to make a decision.

Aside from the two-time NBA Finals MVP, which free agents are still on the board?

Here's a breakdown of the top players at each position searching for landing spots.

NBA free agency: Available point guards

Player Status Rajon Rondo Unrestricted free agent Tyus Jones Restricted free agent Delon Wright Restricted free agent Quinn Cook Unrestricted free agent Alex Caruso Restricted free agent Jeremy Lin Unrestricted free agent

NBA free agency: Available shooting guards

Player Status Danny Green Unrestricted free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Unrestricted free agent Lance Stephenson Unrestricted free agent Justin Holiday Unrestricted free agent Iman Shumpert Unrestricted free agent Vince Carter Unrestricted free agent Jamal Crawford Unrestricted free agent Jodie Meeks Unrestricted free agent

NBA free agency: Available forwards

Player Status Kawhi Leonard Unrestricted free agent Marcus Morris Unrestricted free agent Jabari Parker Unrestricted free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. Restricted free agent Kenneth Faried Unrestricted free agent Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Unrestricted free agent JaMychal Green Unrestricted free agent

NBA free agency: Available centers

