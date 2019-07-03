NBA free agency 2019: List of unsigned free agents left as market continues to shrink
NBA teams spent more than $3 billion within the first few hours of free agency. Yes, billion, with a giant "B."
That means the free agent market is shrinking every day. General managers looking to fill out their rosters need to move quickly — unless you run the Clippers, Lakers or Raptors. Then you're just waiting for Kawhi Leonard to make a decision.
Aside from the two-time NBA Finals MVP, which free agents are still on the board?
Here's a breakdown of the top players at each position searching for landing spots.
NBA free agency: Available point guards
Player
Status
Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted free agent
Tyus Jones
Restricted free agent
Delon Wright
Restricted free agent
Quinn Cook
Unrestricted free agent
Alex Caruso
Restricted free agent
Jeremy Lin
Unrestricted free agent
NBA free agency: Available shooting guards
Player
Status
Danny Green
Unrestricted free agent
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Unrestricted free agent
Lance Stephenson
Unrestricted free agent
Justin Holiday
Unrestricted free agent
Iman Shumpert
Unrestricted free agent
Vince Carter
Unrestricted free agent
Jamal Crawford
Unrestricted free agent
Jodie Meeks
Unrestricted free agent
NBA free agency: Available forwards
Player
Status
Kawhi Leonard
Unrestricted free agent
Marcus Morris
Unrestricted free agent
Jabari Parker
Unrestricted free agent
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Restricted free agent
Kenneth Faried
Unrestricted free agent
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
Unrestricted free agent
JaMychal Green
Unrestricted free agent
NBA free agency: Available centers
Player
Status
DeMarcus Cousins
Unrestricted free agent
JaVale McGee
Unrestricted free agent
Ivica Zubac
Restricted free agent
Nene Hilario
Unrestricted free agent
Khem Birch
Restricted free agent
Pau Gasol
Unrestricted free agent