NBA fines Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert $100,000 for 'inappropriate gesture'

The NBA on Sunday fined Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert $100,000 for “for directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official, and publicly criticizing the officiating,” the league said.

During the Timberwolves’ 113-104 overtime loss to Cleveland Friday, Gobert was called his sixth and disqualifying foul with 27.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter and displayed the money sign with both hands, implying the money and/or wagering was a factor in a referee’s decision to call a foul on him.

“My reaction, which I think is truth – it’s what I truly believe – even if it’s the truth, it wasn’t the time for me to react that way,” Gobert told reporters after the game. “I should have not done that. I cost my team the game, and obviously, they couldn’t wait to give me a tech. That was bad. That was an immature reaction.”

He also said he is “the bad guy again that speaks what I think is the truth” and “I think it’s hurting our game.”

“I made some mistakes,” Gobert added. “I air-balled a dunk. Mistakes happen. Referees make mistakes, too. But sometimes I think it’s more than mistakes. I think everyone that’s in this league knows. I think it’s got to get better.”

The NBA said “the fine takes into account Gobert’s past instances of conduct detrimental to the NBA with regard to publicly criticizing the officiating.”

The league understands players will complain publicly about officiating, but there is little tolerance for implying wagering or money has an impact on calls.

The usual fine for public criticism of officials is $25,000 to 35,000. Gobert was fined $25,000 a year ago, $25,000 in 2022 and $15,000 in 2018 for criticism of referees.

The Timberwolves are 44-20 and tied for second place with Denver in the Western Conference, a half-game behind Oklahoma City and two games ahead of the fourth-place Los Angeles Clippers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rudy Gobert fined: NBA levies $100,000 fine to Timberwolves center