NBA fines Julius Randle $50K for scuffle with Cam Johnson

Fred Katz: The NBA has fined Julius Randle $50K for his altercation with Cam Johnson, for making contact with a ref during it and for Randle not complying with the league’s ensuing investigation.

Julius Randle fined $50,000 for initiating an altercation by forcefully shoving Cam Johnson, making contact with a referee in his attempt to get at Johnson, and for not complying with an NBA investigation. – 3:05 PM

Julius Randle’s psyche a #Knicks concern after Phoenix fiasco #NBA #Clippers nypost.com/2022/03/05/jul… – 11:33 AM

Julius Randle’s psyche a #Knicks concern amid team’s free fall #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/05/jul… – 9:02 PM

Julius Randle’s lack of awareness costs Knicks dearly newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:04 PM

‘So hot’: #Suns forward Cam Johnson cooked #Knicks with career night after skirmish with Julius Randle (w/game winning 3 at the buzzer video) #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:04 PM

