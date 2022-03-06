NBA fines Julius Randle $50K for scuffle with Cam Johnson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Knicks
    New York Knicks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Phoenix Suns
    Phoenix Suns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Julius Randle
    Julius Randle
    American basketball player

Fred Katz: The NBA has fined Julius Randle $50K for his altercation with Cam Johnson, for making contact with a ref during it and for Randle not complying with the league’s ensuing investigation.
Source: Twitter @FredKatz

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Julius Randle fined $50,000 by NBA for altercation with Suns’ Cam Johnson newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday4:03 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle apologizes to teammates for ejection, then gets fined by #NBA $50K. Here’s Randle’s first comments on incident after UCLA shootaround #Knicks nypost.com/2022/03/06/nba…3:53 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle gives mea culpa this morning, then gets fined $50K for shoving Cam Johnson in brutal #Knicks loss nypost.com/2022/03/06/nba…3:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA fines Julius Randle $50K after dust up with Cam Johnson in #Suns-#Knicks matchup (w/video of altercation from @Ballislife) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral3:32 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Julius Randle fined $50,000 for initiating an altercation by forcefully shoving Cam Johnson, making contact with a referee in his attempt to get at Johnson, and for not complying with an NBA investigation. – 3:05 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle has been fined $50,000 for making contact with an official and shoving Cam Johnson – 3:04 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Knicks forward Julius Randle fined $50K for altercation with Suns’ Cam Johnson, making contact with game official and failing to comply with league office: pic.twitter.com/C1oKwVStVm3:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Julius Randle fined $50K for multiple issues as he shoved Cam Johnson in #Suns win over #Knicks pic.twitter.com/7922t8s6XB3:04 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The NBA has announced that Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $50,000 for initiating an altercation by shoving Cam Johnson, making contact with an official while doing so and not complying with an NBA investigation. – 3:04 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
The NBA has fined Julius Randle $50K for his altercation with Cam Johnson, for making contact with a ref during it and for Randle not complying with the league’s ensuing investigation. – 3:03 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
NBA hits Randle with $50k fine. pic.twitter.com/VcDMEeDkJ83:03 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle has been fined $50,000 for initiating an altercation with Cam Johnson. Stunning. Ejection was enough. Thibodeau thought it “borderline.” – 3:03 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle fined $50,000, NBA says. Details: pic.twitter.com/ciZeasjKLI3:02 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Knicks star Julius Randle has been fined $50,000 for initiating an on-court altercation by forcefully shoving Cam Johnson, making contact with a game official and for his noncompliance with an NBA investigation. – 3:02 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle’s psyche a #Knicks concern after Phoenix fiasco #NBA #Clippers nypost.com/2022/03/05/jul…11:33 AM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle’s psyche a #Knicks concern amid team’s free fall #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/05/jul…9:02 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle’s lack of awareness costs Knicks dearly newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday6:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘So hot’: #Suns forward Cam Johnson cooked #Knicks with career night after skirmish with Julius Randle (w/game winning 3 at the buzzer video) #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral6:04 PM

More on this storyline

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Adidas edge Team Bauer in PWHPA women's hockey showcase consolation game

    Baylee Wellhausen of Team Adidas (Minnesota) scored two goals in regulation, adding another marker in the shootout, in a 4-3 victory over Team Bauer (Boston) on Sunday afternoon. It was a great response for Team Adidas after surrendering six straight goals in a loss to Team Scotianbank (Calgary) in Saturday's semifinal. Team Bauer ends the tournament dropping two games by just one goal, the former of which came against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Friday, who will play Team Scotiabank in Sunday's fi

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3