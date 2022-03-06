NBA fines Julius Randle $50K for scuffle with Cam Johnson
Fred Katz: The NBA has fined Julius Randle $50K for his altercation with Cam Johnson, for making contact with a ref during it and for Randle not complying with the league’s ensuing investigation.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Julius Randle fined $50,000 by NBA for altercation with Suns’ Cam Johnson newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:03 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle apologizes to teammates for ejection, then gets fined by #NBA $50K. Here’s Randle’s first comments on incident after UCLA shootaround #Knicks nypost.com/2022/03/06/nba… – 3:53 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle gives mea culpa this morning, then gets fined $50K for shoving Cam Johnson in brutal #Knicks loss nypost.com/2022/03/06/nba… – 3:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA fines Julius Randle $50K after dust up with Cam Johnson in #Suns-#Knicks matchup (w/video of altercation from @Ballislife) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:32 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Julius Randle fined $50,000 for initiating an altercation by forcefully shoving Cam Johnson, making contact with a referee in his attempt to get at Johnson, and for not complying with an NBA investigation. – 3:05 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle has been fined $50,000 for making contact with an official and shoving Cam Johnson – 3:04 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Knicks forward Julius Randle fined $50K for altercation with Suns’ Cam Johnson, making contact with game official and failing to comply with league office: pic.twitter.com/C1oKwVStVm – 3:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Julius Randle fined $50K for multiple issues as he shoved Cam Johnson in #Suns win over #Knicks pic.twitter.com/7922t8s6XB – 3:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The NBA has announced that Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $50,000 for initiating an altercation by shoving Cam Johnson, making contact with an official while doing so and not complying with an NBA investigation. – 3:04 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The NBA has fined Julius Randle $50K for his altercation with Cam Johnson, for making contact with a ref during it and for Randle not complying with the league’s ensuing investigation. – 3:03 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
NBA hits Randle with $50k fine. pic.twitter.com/VcDMEeDkJ8 – 3:03 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle has been fined $50,000 for initiating an altercation with Cam Johnson. Stunning. Ejection was enough. Thibodeau thought it “borderline.” – 3:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle fined $50,000, NBA says. Details: pic.twitter.com/ciZeasjKLI – 3:02 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Knicks star Julius Randle has been fined $50,000 for initiating an on-court altercation by forcefully shoving Cam Johnson, making contact with a game official and for his noncompliance with an NBA investigation. – 3:02 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle’s psyche a #Knicks concern after Phoenix fiasco #NBA #Clippers nypost.com/2022/03/05/jul… – 11:33 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle’s psyche a #Knicks concern amid team’s free fall #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/05/jul… – 9:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle’s lack of awareness costs Knicks dearly newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘So hot’: #Suns forward Cam Johnson cooked #Knicks with career night after skirmish with Julius Randle (w/game winning 3 at the buzzer video) #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:04 PM