NBA fines Jimmy Butler for obscene gesture, fine Miami Heat for making GIF out of it

Tim Reynolds: The NBA has fined Jimmy Butler and the Heat $15,000 apiece, Butler for making an obscene gesture, the Heat for making a GIF out of it.

Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler getting fined off a reaction to a Max Strus play is fitting – 2:12 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per NBA: “Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The Heat organization has also been fined $15,000 for posting the act on social media.” – 2:08 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Well, that was a bad typo. No, the NBA did not FIRE Jimmy Butler. Let’s try this again.

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Heat’s leading scorer against both potential second round matchups:

Philadelphia 76ers: Gabe Vincent

21 PPG on 58% shooting

Toronto Raptors: Jimmy Butler

24 PPG on 47% shooting, 11 APG, 10 RPG, and 2 SPG – 11:01 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

PJ Tucker to open the playoffs:

– 53% shooting from 3

– 64% shooting less than 10 feet from the basket: the floater

– Held Trae Young to 29% shooting

– Dominant post-up play?

Right behind Jimmy Butler in terms of 1st round importance pic.twitter.com/ErnI2uqhTv – 9:25 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Erik Spoelstra wants Heat to become ‘cave’ men, as Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry recover sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:02 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Forget the Warriors’ new mondo lineup, the Heat actually have the best 5-man group of these playoffs:

Kyle Lowry/PJ Tucker/Jimmy Butler/Bam Adebayo/Max Strus are a playoffs-best +37 in 35 minutes, with a +54.6 net rating — both best of any lineups that have played 20+ min – 3:32 PM

