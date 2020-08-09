NBA fines Draymond Green $50,000 for Devin Booker comments

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green passes the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 109-100. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green's suggestion for Devin Booker's future did not amuse the NBA.

The league fined Green $50,000 on Sunday for violating the league's anti-tampering rule with his comments about Booker, the Phoenix Suns' star guard.

''Get my man out of Phoenix,'' Green said Saturday during an appearance as an analyst for TNT. ''It's not good for him. It's not good for his career.''

Asked on-air if he was tampering, Green replied, ''maybe.''

The league tightened its rules before this season when it comes to matters such as tampering, salary cap circumvention and free agency timing rules - with one emphasis being the rule prohibiting player-to-player tampering.

Booker has not been to the playoffs with the Suns, who have not made the postseason in 10 years. The Suns are 5-0 so far inside the so-called bubble at Walt Disney World, which is playing host to the NBA's restart, and that streak has moved Phoenix into playoff contention.

