NBA fines Celtics' Marcus Smart $15K for saying refs were protecting Giannis Antetokounmpo

Some postgame complaining about controversial calls proved costly for Marcus Smart.

The Boston Celtics guard was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Saturday for comments about the officiating in Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

First fine of the NBA restart: Boston’s Marcus Smart has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for comments about officiating Friday night, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2020

The comments concerned Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in particular, who benefited from some controversial calls in the game’s final minutes. One charge call that got turned into a blocking foul on Smart prompted the guard to speculate the officials were protecting Antetokounmpo, who had five fouls at the time, from fouling out.

Marcus Smart on the charge being overturned: “The excuse was I was late on the charge. ... Quite frankly I think we all know what was about. Giannis (would have had) six fouls.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) August 1, 2020

The Bucks and Celtics had been tied at the time of the call. The charge/block reversal created an and-1 for Antetokounmpo, which gave the Bucks a lead they never relinquished on their way to a 119-112 win.

Here’s why Marcus Smart was mad

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a big night on Friday. Some Celtics weren't happy with the calls he got. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

The call in question started with Antetokounmpo driving to the basket from the top of the perimeter. After maneuvering around Jayson Tatum and Daniel Theis, Antetokounmpo jumped through the paint for a lay-up. At that point, Smart stepped up to defend Antetokounmpo in the only way he really could: going for the charge call.

Smart initially got the charge call he was looking for, but the officials determined Smart had committed a blocking foul after a review.

There didn’t seem to be much of a question over whether Smart had been in position in time. Instead, it was his placement around the restricted area that might have caused the officials to call a foul on Smart. Smart’s left foot clearly started in the restricted area, then got pulled up as Antetokounmpo made contact.

Giannis again almost fouls out. Refs reviewing. Looks like a blocking foul. pic.twitter.com/HDMlnptEM7 — Mich M. (@MirazNBA) August 1, 2020

That wasn’t enough to convince the Celtics and their fans that Antetokounmpo got away with a charge. The MVP candidate eventually finished the game with 36 points on 14-of-20 shooting, 15 rebounds and 7 assists.

Smart wasn’t even the only Celtic to imply the refs had favored Antetokounmpo after the game.

