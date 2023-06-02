2023 NBA Finals: How to watch Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2, schedule, TV channel and more

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Nuggets will face the Heat with a home-court advantage in the 2023 NBA Finals. (Photo by: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Nuggets claimed their first-ever NBA finals win on their home court during Game 1 on Thursday night. Nikola Jokic played 40 minutes and had 27 points, ten rebounds, a record-breaking 14 assists, one steal and one block on 8/12 shooting from the field. Jokic and his team will get to face the Miami Heat once again on their home court in Game 2, which tips off on Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. Here’s what you need to know about how to watch potentially all seven of the NBA Finals games in the coming week, including odds, schedule, where to stream NBA games and more.

How to watch the NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Game 2

Watch ABC (plus ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and Ion) Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Stream the NBA Finals ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

Another way to watch ABC (plus ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Ion and NBA TV) Fubo TV $85 at Fubo

Date: Sunday, June 4

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+

What channel are the NBA finals on?

The NBA Finals begin June 1 on ABC and ESPN+. If you already have ABC in your usual TV/cable package, then tuning in should be an easy slam dunk. If you don't have access to ABC or ESPN+, here are the platforms we recommend subscribing to so you can watch the 2023 NBA Finals live:

(Photo: Hulu) Watch ABC (plus ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and Ion) Hulu + Live TV For catching the NBA finals, Hulu’s live TV tier is a solid option that’s not too costly. The streaming service’s live TV bundle will get you access to all the Final games on ABC, plus a subscription to ESPN+. The platform also includes access to almost every channel you'll need to watch the WNBA season and the 2o023 NBA draft, including ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network and Ion (make sure to check your zip code to confirm eligibility). Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. $70 at Hulu

Where to stream the 2023 NBA Finals:

If you don’t have ABC, you can also catch all the NBA Finals games streaming live on ESPN+.

(Photo: ESPN+) ESPN+ The 2023 NBA Finals will stream on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $10 at ESPN

NBA Finals 2023 schedule:

June 1

NBA Finals 2023 Game 1: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 4

NBA Finals 2023 Game 2: 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 7

NBA Finals 2023 Game 3: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 9

NBA Finals 2023 Game 4: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 12

NBA Finals 2023 Game 5*: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 15

NBA Finals 2023 Game 6*: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 18

NBA Finals 2023 Game 7*: 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

*if necessary

Which teams are playing in the NBA Finals 2023

Following a drawn out battle in the NBA Eastern Conference between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, the Heat held on to their 3-0 series lead, beating the Celtics in Game 7 after the Boston basketballers managed to bring the series to a tie with three straight wins against the Heat.

The 2023 NBA Finals will be the Nuggets’ very first Finals. The Heat has made it this far seven times, with three NBA Finals wins under their belt.

Nuggets vs. Heat: 2023 NBA Finals odds

NBA Finals Game 2 live updates:

