NBA Finals: Nuggets at Heat, Game 3 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

The Miami Heat did what no other team in the postseason have done: won a game in Denver. Now, the NBA Finals are tied 1-1 with Games 3-4 in South Florida and the Heat have a chance to gain even more ground on the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets' fourth-quarter woes finally came to a head in Game 2 as the Heat used their true-to-character opportunistic offense to steal home-court advantage. Now, we have a best-of-five series and many questions as to which team can make the necessary adjustments to win the title.

The Heat have been missing a dominant offensive performance from Jimmy Butler in the Finals, but Butler's defense on the Nuggets' Jamal Murray is a key to Game 3. The Heat's 3-point shooting has also been key to their postseason run.

Miami's Duncan Robinson flexes after a strong finish as Nikola Jokić and Denver Nuggets teammates head to the bench for a timeout in the fourth quarter of Miami's 111-108 win during Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena in Denver on June 4, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

What: NBA Finals, Game 3 (Series tied, 1-1)

Who: Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

When: 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: ABC

Schedule:

Game 4: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET Friday (ABC)

Game 5: At Denver, 8:30 p.m. ET Monday (ABC)

*Game 6: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET June 15 (ABC)

*Game 7: At Denver, 8 p.m. ET June 18 (ABC)

* - if necessary

