  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NBA Finals matchup: 3 things to know about Warriors-Celtics

Johanna Huybers
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Golden State Warriors finally know their opponent for the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics held off the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday night to advance to their 22nd NBA Finals. They will meet the Warriors, starting Thursday.

Here are three things to know about this Finals matchup.

Warriors, Celtics dealing with injuries

Golden State has three players who could return in the Finals.

Warriors guard Gary Payton II (broken left elbow) is expected to play in the championship series. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported there is “optimism” Payton could play in Game 1. Payton was injured on a flagrant foul by Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks during the Western Conference semifinals series on May 3.

Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (left foot soreness) missed the last two games of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks. He last played on May 22.

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (neck) missed the last 12 games with a left cervical disc injury. He played in the Warriors’ first-round series against the Denver Nuggets.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said Sunday the Warriors are “aiming” for those players' return in the Finals after getting in practice time this week.

Boston has dealt with two lingering injuries to starters.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) missed Games 1 and 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, but the Defensive Player of the Year started the final three games of the series and, barring a significant aggravation of the injury, will be an important piece for the Celtics in the Finals.

Celtics center Robert Williams III has been playing through left knee soreness after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in late March. He missed several games this postseason, including Game 3 of the East finals. His status in the Finals will be one to watch.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is one of the key role players to watch in the NBA Finals. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is one of the key role players to watch in the NBA Finals. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

How role players step up

Warriors guard Jordan Poole has been phenomenal off the bench this postseason, averaging 18.4 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 30 minutes per game. He’s shooting 53.1% from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range.

A season ago, Poole was starting G League games for the Warriors’ affiliate in Santa Cruz. This season, he started the season as the Warriors’ starting shooting guard while Klay Thompson continued his rehab. He started 51 regular season games and the entirety of the first-round series against the Nuggets in his third season in the league. He shifted to the bench for the West semifinals and finals, but his production didn’t dip.

The Celtics acquired guard Derrick White at the trade deadline, and he’s been a significant role player since. White is averaging 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25 minutes per game this postseason.

But it’s his defense that really helps the Celtics. Boston had the No. 1 defense in the regular season, and White’s addition strengthened the second unit. His perimeter defense has been invaluable when the Defensive Player of the Year is on the bench.

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White has been a big role player since being acquired at the trade deadline earlier this season. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White has been a big role player since being acquired at the trade deadline earlier this season. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NBA Finals historic matchup

This will be the second time the Warriors and Celtics meet in an NBA Finals — and the previous one is one of the most historic finals matchups of all time.

In 1964, the Boston Celtics beat the San Francisco Warriors in five games in what was the first Finals matchup between titans Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain. It also had three other players in the NBA’s 75th anniversary team — Sam Jones and John Havlicek were teammates of Russell’s, while Chamberlain was joined on the Warriors by then-rookie Nate Thurmond.

How did those five players perform? The champion Celtics were led by Jones’ 21.2 points per game as well as 4.4 rebounds, while Havlicek finished with 18.4 points, four rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Russell averaged a mere 11.2 points, 25.2 rebounds and five blocks per game. For the Warriors, Chamberlain averaged 29.2 points and 27.6 rebounds per game, while Thurmond added 11.2 points and 13 rebounds per game.

Don't ask which player was named Finals MVP, though; that award was not given until 1969.

NBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Celtics at Warriors, Thursday, June 2, 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: Celtics at Warriors, Sunday, June 5, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 3: Warriors at Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: Warriors at Celtics, Friday, June 10, 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 5: Celtics at Warriors, Monday, June 13, 9 p.m. ET (ABC)*

Game 6: Warriors at Celtics, Thursday, June 16, 9 p.m. ET (ABC)*

Game 7: Celtics at Warriors, Sunday, June 19, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)*

* — if necessary

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Twitter user shares heartwarming story from Nazem Kadri's junior days

    As the hockey world rallies around Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, a Twitter user shared a touching story from the forward's junior hockey days.

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s

  • Olympic decathlon champ Damian Warner in contention for another Hypo Meeting title

    Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee

  • Team Canada frustrated with controversial calls in gold medal game

    Team Canada voiced their frustration with the refereeing in the final after Finland capitalized on some controversial penalty calls.

  • Moose is Loose: Canada's Mitch (Moose) Hooper reaches World's Strongest Man final

    Not lacking for confidence, Canada's Mitchell (Moose) Hooper made some bold predictions ahead of his first appearance at the World's Strongest Man competition. So far he's been calling his shots. In a recent YouTube video, the six-foot-three 315-pounder described his potential for the event and felt first- or second-place qualification results were realistic. He backed up his talk this week at the Capitol Mall in Sacramento, Calif., by securing a berth in the weekend finals. Not bad for someone

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — A spark on special teams gave the Calgary Stampeders the momentum they needed to beat the B.C. Lions 41-6 on Saturday. Shawn Bane Jr. ran a punt back 74 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter on Sunday at McMahon Stadium to give the Stamps a 13-0 lead in the first pre-season game for both Canadian Football League squads. “I played my part in the first half and I was able to end up in the end zone, so that’s always a fantastic day,” said Bane, who broke an early tackle before

  • In his first competition, Yellowknife kickboxer travels to hometown in India and returns with gold

    After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap

  • No token hires: Putting women in top jobs in men's sports is about winning

    When Cammi Granato was young, she had a fantasy: she and her hockey-mad brothers would win the lottery and buy a hockey team and manage it together. This plan, they figured, was the only way Granato, as a girl, would be able to contribute. Tony and Don Granato went on to have careers in the NHL, and now, their sister is one of two women recently hired as assistant general managers of the Vancouver Canucks. "I didn't think I was going to see that come so quickly — in my lifetime," said Granato, n

  • Raptors big man Khem Birch undergoes knee procedure in Los Angeles

    Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch has undergone arthroscopic surgery "to clean up loose debris" in his right knee. The Raptors says the procedure was performed Wednesday in Los Angeles by Dr. Daniel Kharrazi at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute. Birch is expected to be ready for training camp in September. The six-foot-nine Birch averaged 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 55 games this season, averaging 18 minutes per outing. The 29-year-old from Montreal is one of 14 Canadians to commit for the n

  • How trade deadline moves have panned out for NHL playoff teams

    The Lightning and Rangers are among the big winners, while the Panthers and Wild may have some regrets.

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry gets new ESPN documentary

    The hockey world is pumped for a recently unveiled documentary about the historic rivalry between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche.

  • West final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams

    DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Caroline Masson sweeps round-robin group in LPGA Match-Play

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caroline Masson beat top-seeded Minjee Lee 2 and 1 on Friday in 100-degree heat in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play to finish 3-0 in the group stage and advance to single-elimination play. Masson will face Andrea Lee on Saturday in the round of 16 at Shadow Creek. Andrea Lee beat Stephanie Meadow 2 and 1 to take her group at 2-0-1. After Minjee Lee, coming off a victory two weeks ago in the Founders Cup, won the 14th and 15th to pull within one, Masson ended the match with a par

  • Canada Soccer cancels controversial exhibition game against Iran

    Canada Soccer says it is cancelling a controversial exhibition game against Iran initially set for next month in Vancouver, saying it has become "significantly divisive." "Over the past week, the untenable geopolitical situation of hosting Iran became significantly divisive, and in response, the match was cancelled," said Canada Soccer in a statement issued Thursday evening. "While we considered the external factors in selecting the optimal opponent in our original decision-making process, we wi

  • Should the Raptors consider bringing back Serge Ibaka?

    The 32-year-old is a free agent and has a few skills that the Toronto Raptors are lacking at the center position. However, Precious Achiuwa and Khem Birch offer similar production and there likely isn't room for all three. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat