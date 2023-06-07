NBA Finals live updates: Everything to know ahead of Nuggets-Heat Game 3

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat host two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals on Wednesday night. The series is tied 1-1 after the Heat stole a Game 2 win on the road. Denver is making their first Finals appearance, while Miami is playing in its seventh franchise appearance and its first since the 2020 bubble season.

USA TODAY Sports will bring you the latest news, updates, analysis and more throughout Game 3. Follow along.

When is Game 3 of the NBA Finals?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets tip off Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7. The game is at Kaseya Center in Miami.

How to watch NBA Finals

ABC is broadcasting each game. You can live stream the game on Hulu with live TV, ESPN, DirecTV Stream and YouTubeTV.

NBA Finals TV schedule 2023

Here is the full schedule:

Game 1: Nuggets 104, Heat 93

Game 2: Heat 111, Nuggets 108

Game 3: Heat vs. Nuggets | Wednesday, June 7 | 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: Heat vs. Nuggets | Friday, June 9 | 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 5: Nuggets vs. Heat | Monday, June 12 | 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) *

Game 6: Heat vs. Nuggets | Thursday, June 15 | 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) *

Game 7: Nuggets vs. Heat | Sunday, June 18 | 8 p.m. ET (ABC) *

*if necessary

NBA Finals Game 3 betting odds

Tipico Sportsbook has the spread favoring Denver by 2.5 points over Miami. They have the moneyline for Miami set at +130 and for Denver set at –150. They have the over/under for total points set at 214.5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA Finals live updates: When is Game 3, how to watch Nuggets-Heat