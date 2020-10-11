Report: Lakers will start Alex Caruso over Dwight Howard in Game 6

The Los Angeles Lakers will mix up the starting lineup for Game 6 and give guard Alex Caruso the first playoff start of his career, per a report by Stadium’s Shams Charania. Caruso will start over center Dwight Howard.

The Lakers hold a 3-2 series lead over the Miami Heat. Game 6 is Sunday night. The Lakers are going for their 17th title and their first since 2010.

The move will put Anthony Davis into the center role. Davis is averaging 26.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in the Finals. He had a double-double of 28 points and 12 rebounds in Game 5, which the Lakers lost 111-109 after missed opportunities on the final possession.

Caruso has come off the bench in the playoffs and has played around 22 minutes a game in the Finals. He’s averaging 6.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in the five games. Howard has started every game, but been on the floor less than 17 minutes every outing. He had two points and two rebounds in the Game 5 loss and hasn’t eclipsed more than six points in any game of the series.

Alex Caruso, center, will start Game 6 for the Los Angeles Lakers and Dwight Howard will come off the bench.

